



SV Kampong’s men’s Hoofdklasse campaign has been dealt a blow with the imposition of a three-point deduction after their appeal to the KNHB proved unsuccessful.





The disciplinary commission of the KNHB had ruled Kampong had not correctly reported a potential coronavirus case for their September 25th game with Tilburg.



In their ruling, they judged Kampong violated the government provisions put in place to allow top hockey to go ahead and fined the club €500. In addition, the game against Tilburg must be replayed.



In a press statement, the KNHB explained basis for the decision: “The competition management based the competition measure [three-point deduction] on the fact that the player in question had a test carried out one day before the game on the basis of minor symptoms, the result of which was not yet known before the start of Tilburg – Kampong.



“Based on the special additional provisions of the Federal Rules, published prior to the competition, the competition management reasoned that the player in question should not have been played by SV Kampong.



“The competition management was of the opinion that the player in question should have been quarantined on the basis of the fact that he had minor symptoms and had had a test performed, the result of which was not yet known.”



As a result, Kampong sit in third place in the Hoofdklasse on 13 points, eight points behind HC Bloemendaal but with a game in hand.



Euro Hockey League media release