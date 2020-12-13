By Jugjet Singh





MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh at the press conference in Bukit Jalil yesterday. BERNAMA PIC



YOUNG Tigress, modeled after the FA of Malaysia's (FAM) Young Tigers, will make a roaring entry into the Women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on Jan 14-Feb 20.





It will be a one-round tournament, and all matches will be played without the presence of spectators.



"Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies and Young Tigress are the new teams in the women's league.



"In the men's MHL, Sabah will be making their entry this season," said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Anil said more details about the Tigress will be announced by MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal soon.



"We will have eight teams in the men's MHL and six in the women's league."



UniKL, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT), Tenaga Nasional, Maybank, TNB Thunderbolts, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Nur Insafi and Sabah make up the men's MHL, while the women's section will comprise PKS Uniten, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



Taking the Covid-19 pandemic into consideration, Anil said only one round of matches will be played in each competition.



"We are confident of hosting the MHL in January. However, we will not allow spectators into the venues in Bukit Jalil."



On foreign players, Anil said teams can still have them provided they inform the MHC accordingly.



"I believe it will be difficult to source for foreign players next year, but if clubs want to hire them, they must inform us so that we can facilitate their entry into the country with the relevant authorities," he added.



