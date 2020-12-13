

Joe Brennan in coaching mode with Corinthian. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Joe Brennan has been appointed as the national boys development coach and Under-21 men’s head coach.





The current Corinthian men’s coach, in the absence of a specific Under-21 boys programme in 2021, will take over the Under-19 boys team later this season with Niall Denham stepping away from the programme in May for a sabbatical period.



The former international is also a former assistant coach to the senior women, as well as previously holding head coach roles in Muckross, Three Rock Rovers, and Glenanne, winning All-Ireland titles with the latter two clubs.



Simon Lowry takes over as head coach to the boys Under-18 squad, supporting Brennan as they set their sights on the Under-18 EuroHockey Championship in Valencia in July, facing Germany, the Netherlands, and Russia in Pool B. Hockey Ireland is sending Under-19 squads to the event which was postponed from last summer.



Ronan Hickey will take over the boys Under-16 squad as Head Coach as they focus on an Easter Five Nations, Covid 19 dependent.



Speaking on the appointments, High Performance Director Adam Grainger said: “It’s fantastic to be able to announce these appointments. Between international playing experience, and coaching at domestic and international level, the knowledge and experience these individuals will bring to the squads will have a lasting impact on the development of underage boys’ hockey in Ireland for years to come.”



