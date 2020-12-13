



KHC Dragons confirmed their place in the top eight playoffs in Belgium with a vital 2-1 win over Racing Club de Bruxelles in the men’s Honor Division, setting up a Sunday battle royale between Racing and Herakles.





After an early scare from Conor Harte, going inches wide of Tobias Walter’s goal, Dragons took the lead in the 26th minute when Henri Raes was in the right place to net.



Cédric Charlier and Felix Denayer went close to doubling up but the minimum remained in the difference at half-time.



Racing started the second half on top but they were stung again when Luke Noblett found the net from a corner. With nine minutes to go, Racing coach Craig Fulton swapped out his goalkeeper for an extra outfielder and it was 11 outfielders on nine soon after when Lucas Putters saw yellow for a reckless foul on Victor Wegnez – who is out injured for three to six weeks as a result.



In that time, Conor Harte got one back and Quentin van Lierde was very close to grabbing an equaliser but Dragons clung on for the win.



The sixth win of the campaign allows the Antwerpers to secure their place in the top 8 before the last day and their trip to Namur.



“It was a pretty close match,” admitted Felix Denayer to Le Soir. “Tactically, the Ucclois played well. They handled the key moments well but we were clinical at the right time.



“We have been playing well for several weeks without winning. Against Racing, we were a bit below par but we won the match. We have taken small steps forward and that gives us confidence for the second part of the season. For two or three years, we have been trying to rebuild a new competitive team with new players and a new coach. But it takes longer than expected. ”



For Racing, they are now ninth must win against Herakles to snatch a place in the top eight. Herakles moved into eighth place courtesy of a 7-1 away win over Old Club.



The Waterloo Ducks won the other game, a 7-1 success against Namur which moves them up into second place.



