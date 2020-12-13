



Club de Campo are in the running for a potential Spanish cup double with both their women and men through to Sunday’s finals following their runs this weekend.





In the women’s competition, Campo will face Junior FC in the grand final of the 2020 IBERDROLA Queen’s Cup in Valencia on Sunday (11.00 am, CET).



They will do it for the eighth time in history after beating CD Terrassa (0-4) and Club Egara (1-0), respectively.



Junior were the first to reach the final, going in front inside two minutes via Laia Vidos and it was 2-0 by the fourth minute courtesy of Laura Bosch. Anna Gil added a third goal before half-time and Teresa Lima completed the result in the closing minutes.



The second semi was much closer with Campo edging out Egara 1-0 with Carola Salvatella getting the only goal in the 21st minute.



Club Egara and Club de Campo will meet tomorrow in the men’s grand final of the Copa del Rey 2020 (1.30 pm, CET) following their respective wins over FC Barcelona and Atlètic Terrassa.



Egara won 2-0 in their contest with both goals coming in the second half. Barcelona had his the post in the opening period but Ramon Sala’s crew were the stronger after the big break. Marc Recasens broke the deadlock from a corner and Pau Quemada took the high road to the roof of the goal for the crucial second.



Campo reached the final in dramatic fashion from another close contest as they won the shoot-out 4-2 against Atlèti following a 1-1 contest. Jose Basterra put Campo in front in the eighth minute but Pau Cunill earned a shoot-out chance in the closing minutes from a 68th minute corner.



Mario Garín and Marc Calzada were both in fine form to facilitate that result in normal time but it was the Madrid side who prevailed in the shoot-out with Garín producing the vital saves.



The women’s grand final (11.00 am) can be watched via LaLigaSportsTV, EuroHockeyTV and, in Catalonia on Esports3 channel. Meanwhile, the match for the Bronze medal (8.45 am), between CD Terrassa and Club Egara, can be done through these first two platforms.



The men’s final is available through the same outlets from 1.30 pm. FC Barcelona and Atlètic Terrassa will play the bronze medal match at Tarongers from 9.15 am.



Euro Hockey League media release