



Heralding from NSW, Kathleen’s finest hockey moment came when she won Olympic gold at the 1988 Games in Seoul.





Making her debut in June 1985 against the USA in a Four Nations Tournament in Amsterdam, Kathleen was a fast, skilled keeper with excellent technical skills and a mainstay of Australia’s defence as it emerged as one of the greatest teams in the world.



She was also a respected leader, serving as vice-captain at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics where the Hockeyroos placed fifth. All up, Kathleen made 65 appearances for the Hockeyroos.



Post playing, Kathleen turned her attention to coaching, becoming one of the most astute goalkeeping coaches in the world. She was part of the coaching staff of the Hockeyroos’ Olympic gold medal teams in 1996 and 2000 and has also written a popular book about playing as keeper.



Kathleen’s induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame was ratified in 2018.



What she said...

“Being inducted into Hockey Australia’s Hall of Fame is indeed an honour. To be considered in the same class as those luminaries who have gone before me is humbling. I have gained so much from playing and coaching hockey; it has offered me extraordinary opportunities and challenges and for that I am truly grateful.



For my part, winning an Olympic Gold medal was the culmination of a team’s years of hard work and dedication. The skills acquired on that journey helped form the blue print of my approach to other endeavours in my life. Being appointed to coach the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras goalkeepers over a number of years challenged me in different ways and I get such satisfaction in passing on my knowledge to all goalkeepers I have had the pleasure of coaching. Thank you to the many people who have helped and supported me on my hockey pilgrimage. Hockey is such a marvelous game, offering so much more than the final score.” Kathleen Partridge



Hockey timeline

1985 Five Nations Tournament

1985 ESANDA Test Series v England

1986 ESANDA International

1988 Bicentennial Tournament

1988 Olympics Games (Gold Medal)

1991 Test Series v Korea

1991 Test Series v Spain

1991 Champions Trophy (Gold Medal)

1992 Test Series v New Zealand

1992 Olympic Games



Hockey Australia media release