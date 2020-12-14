Commissioner of Police Bhullar shares his experience with players





Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar interacts with hockey players in Jalandhar.



Ever since a coaching camp has been started in the city, various hockey doyens have visited the camp to encourage the budding players there.





Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar also shared his life experiences of hockey with the buddying players attending ongoing Surjit Hockey Coaching Camp and motivated them.



Apart from him, Olympian Padam Shri Pargat Singh, Olympian Gundeep Kumar, Olympian Harpreet Singhal Mander, international player Daljit Singh and Olympian Sanjeev Kumar dang have already visited and interacted with the players.



On the completion of the 80th day of the ongoing coaching camp at the local Surjit Hockey Stadium, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, a national level hockey player of his time, joined the hockey camp. Remembering his time at Anda Camp (Egg Camp), he said he too had learned hockey by participating in such camps. He said he was always proud to be a hockey player.



He further said the Surjit Hockey Society was organising India's grade-I hockey tournament for the past 37 years and had also started a hockey coaching camp for the children in the age group of 14 and 19 years, which will make a significant contribution in the promotion of hockey in state as well as to the Indian hockey.



The Tribune