By Jugjet Singh





SHA president Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh. -- Bernama



THE Sabah HA (SHA) are spending about RM550,000 on their teams bound for the men and women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on Jan 14-Feb 28.





The sum will cover allowances and expenses for flights and lodging.



SHA president Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh said the association have received RM100,000 from the state while the remainder is from private sponsors.



"Our women's team will be playing in their second MHL, while the men are making their debut," said Anil Jeet.



However, men's coach I. Vickneswaran will not have the best Sabah-born players in his squad as they have joined other teams, including Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), who have offered attractive perks.



"Our best players are with other clubs who have offered higher allowances.



"But that is not a problem as we have up-and-coming charges, who we want to develop into better players."



Former national junior coach Yahya Atan will handle the women's team.



Sabah have been making steady progress since winning the men's competition at the 2018 Malaysia Games, and players like Shello Silverius, Abdul Khaliq Hamirin and Adrian Andy are now in demand.



New Straits Times