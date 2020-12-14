



Junior FC won the IBERDROLA Copa de la Reina for the second time in their history as they got the better of Club de Campo 2-1 in the final in Valencia, ending the Madrid club’s reign.





Campo had the early rhythm but, in the fifth minute, Junior took the lead from a qucik counter-attack with Mariona Serrahima breaking the deadlock. The Madrid club continued to push on but the Catalan club kept out a penalty corner on the first quarter hooter, to stay in front.



Campo did get back on terms and got the equaliser amid a melée from the stick of Begoña García in the 21st minute.



Junior bounced back and went close in the final moments of the half with Carlota Petchame denied by María Ángeles Ruiz.



The Sant Cugat side carried that momentum into the second half and returned to the lead in the 42nd minute, Serrahima getting her and her club’s second goal.



An intense final quarter saw Campo produce a number of scares but Junior held on for a famous win. Along with the victory, Gigi Oliva was named player of the tournament, Berta Serrahima the player of the final and Mariona Serrahima was top scorer.



Mariona Girabent, from Club Egara, earned the best goalkeeper award.



Euro Hockey League media release