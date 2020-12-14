



Club Egara won the 2020 Copa del Rey thanks to a thrilling 3-2 final win over Club de Campo in Valencia with David Aura’s 61st minute goal the decisive moment.





Campo got off to a dream start with José Basterra scoring from a penalty corner in just the third minute, a rocket corner into the net.



Egara equalised before the end of the first quarter with Pau Quemada replying from another corner just before the first break.



Two minutes later, Pere Divorra put Egara in front for the first time but their joy did not last long as Álvaro Tello, with an accurate shot, balanced the scoreline at 2-2 in the 21st minute.



And that is how it stayed for the next 40 minutes with goalkeepers Quico Cortés and Mario Garín producing a series of good saves.



The last quarter continued with the same script until David Aura was precise with a hit to put the side from Pla del Bon Aire ahead.



Although Pablo Usoz’s men tried, the good saves by his goalkeeper and the rest of his defense confirmed the 18th Cup title for the Catalan team.



Campo’s Enrique González de Castejón was named played of the tournament while Quico Cortés got best goalkeeper. José Basterra (Club de Campo) and Pau Quemada (Club Egara) were joint top goalscorers.



Euro Hockey League media release