



Mönchengladbach, Germany will host the men’s and women’s EuroHockey Championships in August 2023, the EHF has confirmed today.





The competition returns to the city having previously played host in 2011 when the German men won gold and their women finished runners-up.



The EHF President, Marijke Fleuren said of their successful bid: “We were very pleased that initially five of the EHF Member Associations decided to enter a bid earlier this year.



“At the end of the process, the Bid Committee had the hard job of deciding between the Deutscher Hockey Bund (DHB) and the Royal Belgium Hockey Association (KBHB). The criteria for selection were based on Compliance and Obligations, Event Promotion and Presentation, Commercial Aspects and Legacy.



“Both bids had very strong attributes and we know that either federation would be well able to deliver an excellent event. On this occasion, we are entrusting the DHB and the German hockey community with showcasing our most prestigious event.



“I would like to thank Serge Pilet and his team for their excellent bid, there is no doubt that KBHB has proved that they can host the most marvellous festival of European hockey, as they did in Antwerp in 2019. We know that we will be back in Belgium for many EuroHockey events in the future.”



Speaking about the 2023 EuroHockey Championships, Fleuren added “We are very much looking forward to working with our colleagues in the DHB under the leadership of its President Carola Meyer to bring the European hockey family back to the wonderful venue in Mönchengladbach for what we believe will be a truly equally amazing event!”



DHB President Carola Meyer said: “The most beautiful thing for us comes at the end of this difficult year 2020 for the sport. After the inclusion of Special Hockey at the Special Olympics World Games and the awarding of the EuroHockey Indoor Championships 2022 to Hamburg, the fact that we could bring the EuroHockey Championships back to Mönchengladbach after twelve years really tops everything!



“We thank the EHF very much for their trust in us to host this most important European field hockey tournament. I would especially like to thank the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the city of Mönchengladbach, whose commitment was crucial in the bidding process so that we can now be so happy!”



Janne Müller-Wieland, captain of the German women’s national team and co-chair of the EHF’s Athletes Committee, summed up the joy of her team: “Having the 2023 EuroHockey Championship in Germany is super because it will then have been 12 years since we had such a top event in Germany.



“The current developments in the team show that we play among the European top – and to be able to do that in front of family and friends means a special incentive and is a great signal for hockey in Germany.”



Euro Hockey League media release