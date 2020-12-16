

Scores of enthusiastic youngsters seen at KHA free winter hockey camp on Tuesday



KARACHI: A record-breaking 800 hundred young boys and girls turned up on the opening day of the 14-day KHA free winter hockey coaching camp at the KHA Sports Complex on Tuesday.





The camp is in accordance with the PHF vision to promote domestic hockey in the country. Legendary Olympians Samiullah and Hanif Khan inaugurated the camp by displaying the old tradition of ‘bully’ for the youngsters. The young participants showed a lot of enthusiasm and besides Karachi, youngsters from Gilgit, Sadikabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Hub also arrived at the camp.



On the opening day, the camp trainees were divided into five different age groups. Group A has 5 to 8 year old players, Group B has 9 to 12 years old players, Group C holds players from 13 to 16 years, Group D has 17 to 20 years old players and Group E comprises players aged 22 and above.



The KHA have made befitting arrangements to maintain SOP’s announced by the government for Covid 19. A number of former Olympians and international players including Samiullah, Hanif Khan, Ahmed Alam, M Shair, Abuzar Umrao, Pervaiz Iqbal, Arif Bhopali, Khalid Paracha and KHA officials Gulfaraz Ahmed, Aijazuddin and Dr Majid were present on the occasion.



The KHA Secretary Haider Hussain said it was a historic day for hockey. “I am amazed to see such a huge response from players a crops the country.”



Haider said it was his desire to repay the debt. Now it is our duty to share the burden of the parents by providing free sports gear to all the trainees,” he added.



Noted Olympians Samiullah, Hanif Khan and Ahmed Alam said they were delighted to see so many youngsters turning up to improve their skills in the camp after a long time . President KHA Dr Junaid Ali Shah said: “It is unbelievable to see such enormous response to our winter camp and desire to learn the national game.”



Dawn