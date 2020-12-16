



Courtney Schonell went into the national selection camp wanting to see how far the gap was between her and Australia’s best. A month later she finds herself a permanent member of that elite company.





Heralding from Camden, a suburb 65 kilometres south west of Sydney, Courtney is preparing to mover her life to the High Performance program in Perth after being selected in the 2021 Hockeyroos squad.



The second child of four in a sporty family, the 20 year old is arguably a bolter in the Hockeyroos squad after impressing at the selection camp and for her performances in the Jillaroos setup (Australian Under 21 team).



The selection camp was Courtney’s first exposure to training with the senior national program, but the striker who has represented New South Wales at every underage national championships was obviously on the radar of the selectors.



The Harrington Park Hockey Club junior competed at the Youth Olympics when she was 18 and played for Gordon in the local Sydney competition this year.



Courtney took some time out to discuss her whirlwind past 12 months, her amazing first exposure to hockey and her determination to make the most of the opportunity and do her best for the Hockeyroos.



Congratulations on your selection Courtney. Before anything else, can you clarify the correct way to pronounce Schonell?



CS: I have heard plenty of variations but it is pronounced like Chanel (the French fashion label).



Thanks. So for anyone who was wondering it’s Sha-nel. Glad to clear that up early. Do you remember when you first picked up a hockey stick?



CS: “I first started playing when I was four. It’s interesting because I actually went to the hockey at the Sydney 2000 Olympics and was three days old at the time. Mum got tickets in the ballot to see the hockey so technically I first experienced the game as a new born.



It’s funny…when mum went into the stadium she got accused of trying to smuggle in alcohol because I was tucked underneath her shirt, and she told the security, ‘I’ve just had a baby’ so she had to show me to them. When I was 18 months old mum bought me a hockey stick as a present and made me choose either my dummy or the hockey stick…and it was the dummy that went in the bin.”



What was the best thing about hockey growing up? What did and do you love about it?



CS: “I love the competitive nature of hockey and I love winning. I hate losing.”



Do you think that ultra competitiveness and want to win has been a big factor for you getting to where you are now?



CS: “Definitely. You have a lot of setbacks in life regardless of whether it is in sport or life in general, so I think having that ongoing determination and willingness to never give up, I think that’s a big part of how I managed to take this opportunity.



I went to Perth for the selection camp and managed to seize the opportunity. If you’ve been given an opportunity you have to grab it and make the most of it. I was really excited to be selected but I just wanted to go over there and put my name out there because I hadn’t been over to Perth to take part in any Visiting Athlete Agreements before the camp.”



What were your expectations heading over for the selection camp?



CS: “It was just to try and play my best because it was my first camp, so that was really exciting. But I just wanted to play my game. Being one of the younger ones, I was looking at the future – the 2022 Comm Games, 2024 Olympics so I went over hoping to put my name forward for future squads. With that mindset and not stressing about selection, I think that allowed me to play my best hockey.”



You obviously did a lot of the right things to firstly get invited to attend the camp but then during it. Did you feel overawed considering the intra-squad games and the wealth of talent you were going to be coming up against?



CS: “I went into the camp telling myself, ‘I want to see the gap’. I want to see where I am compared to the girls who were in the Hockeyroos squad. Going over there and interacting with players and linking up with them, it made me realise that I think that I fit and belong in this environment. The gap is still there but there are so many things you can improve on. There are a lot of girls in the Hockeyroos squad that I look up to, especially since I was young, so it was great to be able to play alongside them and benefit from them.”



How long has been making the Hockeyroos squad been a dream of yours?



CS: “When I was 10 I made my first school state team and ever since then I told myself that’s what I want to do one day. When I was young I had my Hockeyroos shirt and got all of the signatures on it, so it has been something I have strived towards for a long time. But it is within the last couple of years that making the Hockeyroos has been that is what I want. I was 15 or 16 when I made the Australian school girls team, I loved watching the Hockeyroos and I started to think about what I need to do to get there and how I’m going to close the gap.”



You went to the UK at the start of this year to play club hockey over there. How did that come about?



CS: “Shanea Tonkin was meant to go over but pulled out five days before she was meant to fly out. She asked me if I wanted to go and I took up the offer, so I was on a plane to play first division hockey in the UK, which is the equivalent to Hockey One here. I played for Beeston which was a club from Nottingham. I went over in January but had to come back in February for a Jillaroos camp and matches against New Zealand and India. I flew back and played until COVID hit before returning home in early April.”



What was that experience like?



CS: “It was a life changing experience for me. Being able to experience a new country and a new place was a highlight. Being able to interact with other girls who were also in love with hockey was something I really valued.”



How did you find out you were in the Hockeyroos quad?



CS: “On the day of selection you can’t think, you can’t sleep, you’ve got to keep busy. We were setting up the Christmas tree in the morning, I went for a run and then I put on a movie. Goodas (Paul Gaudoin) called and said hi and asked how I was feeling. For me it was a shock and it’s still surreal thinking about it. I screamed and then cried because I’ve been close to Visiting Athlete Agreements and the top level, so it was a moment of clarity that this has actually happened. I personally didn’t think coming into an Olympic year that it would happen.”



How excited are you for the year ahead?



CS: “I’m really excited. It’s good to have this time at home with the family and be able to step away from it all and prepare myself. I’m excited to make the move west and put my whole heart and focus into doing the best not just for myself but the Hockeyroos.”



What type of hockey player would you say you are?



CS: “A strong, skilful striker that is always determined to do her best. I love putting the ball in the back of the net.”



What are your interests outside of hockey?



“I’m undertaking a Bachelor of High Performance Coaching degree at the Australian Catholic University. Next year will be my third year in the course and my goal is to coach elite athletes.”



Hockey Australia media release