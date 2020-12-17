By K. ARUMUGAM







One name from the epic 1966 Bangkok Asian Games gold medal triumph seems to have faded into oblivion long after that famous 1-0 victory against arch rivals Pakistan in the final played in this week 54 summers ago.





How many remember Anderson Liesle Frank? The quiet, hardworking left-half, definitely a tough and tactically demanding position to play in field hockey?



Two people do. And they have good reason to. They are Frank’s teammates Gurbux Singh and Harbinder Singh. Legends both and key players in the triumph in the Thai capital.





A.L FRANK, 1966 Asiad Gold winner



Remarkably, Frank (A L Frank to his peers) played every match in the Bangkok campaign and that fact is a point both Gurbux and Harbinder highlighted as they fondly remember the largely forgotten hero.



Harbinder Singh, who at centre-forward played his first of three Asian Games, goes down memory lane:



“He was a dependable left-half. A perfect teamman and always cheerful. I happy to tell the present generation that AL Frank played all matches at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok. “He is no more now, but his role in us getting the Bangkok glory was no less than anybody else.”



Gurbux Singh, one of three vice-captains in the historic Indian team at Bangkok, was equally appreciative.



“He was a decent left-half. Not very flashy but solid. By nature, he was a very quiet person. We heard only praise about him and never a complaint. He was so solid at left-half that he was a unanimous choice for all the matches. He proved himself, showed fitness and remained unchallenged in his position.”



This is profound appreciation, coming straight from the heart.



Frank rose to fame in domestic hockey from his hometown Bareilley in western Uttar Pradesh. That he was the lone international hockey player from this town, made famous by legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s ever-green classic Jhumka gira re Bareilly ke bazaar mein, speaks volume of this unassuming player.



Frank’s entry into hockey was, quite frankly (excuse the pun) a quirk. Much like the legend Leslie Claudius.





A newspaper item highlighting Frank’s goal



His first sporting choice in boyhood was football which he loved playing day-in and day-out. His older brother Austin, however, was a hockey player of repute and played for the famous Spartan Hockey Club, Bareilly.



Before a match one day, Spartan were short of players and Austin asked his junior sibling to play at centre-forward.



Frank appeared to take to the game as fish does to water and impressed one and all. From that day he switched sports and hockey became his only sporting pursuit. He was simply charmed by the ball-and-stick game.



Austin, not surprisingly, became his coach and, well, the rest is history.



Hockey in Uttar Pradesh was highly competitive in those days. Yet, Frank could force his way into the team with sheer excellence and Indian Railways, the foremost hockey institution was quick to absorb him. Very soon, Frank joined the Gorakhpur unit of the Railways. His career graph improved steadily and he was an integral part of Indian Railways triumphs in the National Championship in 1962, 1963 and 1964. His contribution to Railways’ success was immeasurable. Inevitably, he caught the eye of the selectors.



Frank travelled with the India to the Hamburg 10-Nation Cup. With four wins and three draws, Olympic champions India won the event in May 1966 and set sights on the Asian Games gold that followed five months later.





IHF president Ashwini Kumar appreciating Frank for Bangkok feat



With the Hamburg title in the kitty and having played no mean role in the success, Frank cemented his place in the squad.



He had already won accolades for his splendid display in a test series in Japan the previous year during which he scored a splendid goal and showed fine adjustment in trying climate.



A European tour followed as the build-up to Bangkok continued and Frank proved his worth right through, quietly and efficiently, displaying the attributes required to fill the most difficult position on the hockey pitch.



When the Bangkok Asian Games triumph comes to mind, a host of images come to mind. It was a team effort to say the least. Every member pulled their weight. The images of Shankar Laxman, goalkeeper and captain pop up as does that of Harbinder Singh who provided a pair of fleet-footed heels.



And who can forget Balbir Singh Grewal of the Western Railways who put the icing on the cake with dream match-winning goals including the one in the final which will be etched in the memory. Then there was Gurbux Singh, Prithipal Singh and Dharam Singh Singh – the solid defensive trinity. right-half Balbir Singh (services) and VJ Peter are remembered for purposeful, selfless games while pivot Harmik Singh’s role kept him in the frame for almost another decade and beyond that as a coach.



It is a glittering list of heroes and the adulation for making good recent setbacks against Pakistan was only to be expected.



The nation still reeled from the 1960 Rome Olympic defeat in the final when India were toppled from the top podium after reigning supreme for 32 years. The 0-1 defeat was India’s first in the history of the Games. And that, being sustained against Pakistan, benumbed the country who regarded it a national calamity.





The iconic 1966 Asian Games gold winning team. Frank is standing 6th from right



Pakistan had given hints that India’s time at the top was up. At the first hockey event in the Asian Games at Tokyo 1958, India ended bridesmaids after the title went to Pakistan on goal difference following a goalless draw. The Jakarta 1962 Asian Games turned out to be another disaster. India were humbled 0-2 by Pakistan which meant a hat-trick of lost causes at the hands of the old foe.



India came into their own at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics by regaining the gold by reversing the Rome scoreline against their arch rivals and came Bangkok 1966, India were pumped up to carry that forward by adding the gold medal. It remains the only instance of a double crown in Indian hockey history.



But there also was tremendous pressure to keep the nation’s hockey legacy going and avoid any further ignominy caused by Pakistan. Deservedly, several players got their space in history and in the roll of honour of awards be it the Arjuna, Padamshree or state awards.



Spare a thought, however, for players like Frank — a tireless workhorse, doing his job quietly and efficiently in a manner that went unnoticed. So much so that despite being part and parcel of that epic effort in Bangkok, he has been largely forgotten with no recognition and sadly no one having endeavoured to perpetuate his memory.





Gold winning Hamburg team. AL Frank is standing third from left (top row)



Photos: K. Arumugam Collection & AL Frank family sources



