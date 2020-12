The couple have been going around for the past eight years







Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh tied the knot with Illi Siddique of Malaysia at GTB Nagar gurdwara on Wednesday, here.





Earlier, they had revealed that they would get married before the Tokyo Olympics next year.







Manpreet hails from Mithapur village in Jalandhar.







