



Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch has named a largely unchanged Men’s Hockey National Development Squad (NDS) for 2021, with Victorian Damon Steffens the one new inclusion.





The minimal changes to next year’s Development Squad echoes that of the 2021 Kookaburras squad announced earlier this month that also had one addition, Dylan Martin elevated from the NDS to the senior list.



The Men’s National Development Squad comprises athletes knocking on the door of the Kookaburras squad and adds to the already strong depth of Australian men’s hockey.



The impact of COVID, which resulted in selectors having limited occasions to see athletes in action, was also considered in regards to maintaining the majority of this year’s NDS group.



“Damon Steffens made himself available for the National Camp in November and we were pleased with his play in the intra-squad matches against guys in the Kookaburras squad, so the selectors agreed to add him to the National Development Squad,” said Batch.



“He is a product of our junior program and played a season in the Netherlands to gain more experience at the elite level.”



“There is the opportunity to add more players to the NDS once we have assessed them at various Visitor Athlete Agreements, an institute training camp or the next Sultana Bran Hockey One season next year.



“Due to COVID there were few opportunities for the selectors to assess the NDS players against the wider group.”



Athletes in the National Development Squad will train at their home National Training Centre (NTC) programs under the guidance of the national program coaches.



In addition, the athletes may be invited to train with the Kookaburras squad in Perth as part of a Visitor Athlete Agreement and be involved in training and match environments.



Athletes in the National Development Squad are identified as potential incumbents for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2023 World Cup in India and Paris Olympics in 2024.



Men's National Development Squad 2021

Name State/Territory Hockey One Team Kiran Arunasalam VIC HC Melbourne Hayden Beltz TAS Tassie Tigers Lachlan Busiko SA Adelaide Fire James Day ACT Canberra Chill Hayden Dillon NSW NSW Pride Matthew Finn QLD Brisbane Blaze Liam Flynn WA Perth Thundersticks Hugh Pembroke QLD Brisbane Blaze Ryan Proctor NSW NSW Pride Jayshaan Randhawa VIC HC Melbourne Joel Rintala QLD Brisbane Blaze Jake Sherren VIC HC Melbourne Ben Staines ACT Canberra Chill Damon Steffens VIC HC Melbourne Nathanael Stewart NSW NSW Pride Ash Thomas NSW NSW Pride Blake Wotherspoon QLD Brisbane Blaze



Hockey Australia media release