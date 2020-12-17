Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Steffens sole addition to Men’s 2021 National Development Squad

Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 10:00 | Hits: 21
Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch has named a largely unchanged Men’s Hockey National Development Squad (NDS) for 2021, with Victorian Damon Steffens the one new inclusion.



The minimal changes to next year’s Development Squad echoes that of the 2021 Kookaburras squad announced earlier this month that also had one addition, Dylan Martin elevated from the NDS to the senior list.

The Men’s National Development Squad comprises athletes knocking on the door of the Kookaburras squad and adds to the already strong depth of Australian men’s hockey.

The impact of COVID, which resulted in selectors having limited occasions to see athletes in action, was also considered in regards to maintaining the majority of this year’s NDS group.

“Damon Steffens made himself available for the National Camp in November and we were pleased with his play in the intra-squad matches against guys in the Kookaburras squad, so the selectors agreed to add him to the National Development Squad,” said Batch.

“He is a product of our junior program and played a season in the Netherlands to gain more experience at the elite level.”

“There is the opportunity to add more players to the NDS once we have assessed them at various Visitor Athlete Agreements, an institute training camp or the next Sultana Bran Hockey One season next year.

“Due to COVID there were few opportunities for the selectors to assess the NDS players against the wider group.”

Athletes in the National Development Squad will train at their home National Training Centre (NTC) programs under the guidance of the national program coaches.

In addition, the athletes may be invited to train with the Kookaburras squad in Perth as part of a Visitor Athlete Agreement and be involved in training and match environments.

Athletes in the National Development Squad are identified as potential incumbents for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2023 World Cup in India and Paris Olympics in 2024.

Men's National Development Squad 2021

 

Name

State/Territory

Hockey One Team

Kiran Arunasalam

VIC

HC Melbourne

Hayden Beltz

TAS

Tassie Tigers

Lachlan Busiko

SA

Adelaide Fire

James Day

ACT

Canberra Chill

Hayden Dillon

NSW

NSW Pride

Matthew Finn

QLD

Brisbane Blaze

Liam Flynn

WA

Perth Thundersticks

Hugh Pembroke

QLD

Brisbane Blaze

Ryan Proctor

NSW

NSW Pride

Jayshaan Randhawa

VIC

HC Melbourne

Joel Rintala

QLD

Brisbane Blaze

Jake Sherren

VIC

HC Melbourne

Ben Staines

ACT

Canberra Chill

Damon Steffens

VIC

HC Melbourne

Nathanael Stewart

NSW

NSW Pride

Ash Thomas

NSW

NSW Pride

Blake Wotherspoon

QLD

Brisbane Blaze


Hockey Australia media release

