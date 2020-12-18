Jawwad Qamar







After a valiant battle for multiple ailments, Jeffrey Egbert Grosvenor passed away at 2:35 am on Saturday, December 12 at a long term acute care facility in Tampa, Florida. He had turned 75 on November 18.





Originally from Trinidad & Tobago, Jeff leaves a legacy of service to the sport of field hockey as a player, coach, umpire, administrator and an official at hockey tournaments in North America. This included being a Judge at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He was the President of the North East Field Hockey Association in New York during a time hockey saw a rise in popularity in the region.



Jeff was a constant and iconic presence as the Tournament Director at Big Apple Hockey Festival during the summer in New York and at the indoor version during winter in New York and later in Pennsylvania. After moving to Tampa with his job in IT for a major financial institute, Jeff founded the Tampa Bay Grasshoppers Field Hockey Club and yet still found time for Big Apple Hockey events.



“Uncle Jeff, as most people called him, did his part by showing his support by giving of his time, energy, voicing his opinion and suggestions that helped to shape the Big Apple Hockey events and making them the success they are today,” said Nigel Traverso, Director, Big Apple Hockey. “He was a strong, soft spoken and calming presence in his role as Tournament Director of our Indoor and outdoor events. He will be missed by all who crossed his path in our Field Hockey community, here and abroad. May he Rest In Peace!”



Jeff is survived by daughter Janae, sons Stefon, Jamal and Christopher, sister Junette, niece Cherrie and nephew Sean.



The family would like to express their thanks to everyone, near and far, for all of their prayers, emails, calls, text messages, during Jeff's challenging healthcare battle. They ask for everyone’s continued prayers during this difficult time.



Jeff’s virtual funeral service will take place on December 29th at 10 am (US Eastern Standard Time) most likely on Zoom. Details shall be provided on Tampa Bay Grasshoppers Field Hockey Club Facebook page.



Fieldhockey.com