Liselle Carey joined the hockey community at Surbiton Hockey Club as a ‘hockey mum’ in the first instance, transporting her two daughters to matches and offering the usual parental support. That soon developed into the role of ‘willing volunteer’ before she graduated to team manager and was then recruited as part of a group looking at a five year strategy for club development.



Her ‘can-do’ approach and genius for organisation made Liselle the perfect person to take on two of the club’s biggest challenges in recent years. Firstly, she led the committee that so successfully hosted the 2018 Euro Hockey Club Cup (EHCC) (women) and then she became the club’s Covid Officer, charged with keeping the club aligned to England Hockey and government regulations around the pandemic. They are both hugely challenging roles, albeit in very different ways.



Hosting an event such as the EHCC is a daunting task for any club. It is usually hosted by a huge club in the Netherlands, such as Den Bosch or Amsterdam (AH&BC), and is a spectacle of hockey, stalls and side events.



Faced with limited budget and limited space and facilities, Liselle and her organising committee – which initially consisted of just Liselle and another hockey parent, Jo Brown – decided to take a different approach, as Liselle explains.



“We were tasked with making our event a quintessentially English, Surbiton experience and wanted to create a fun and friendly family atmosphere that would entice not just die-hard hockey fans, but members of the community both locally and from further afield.



“With a combination of creative ideas, securing some sponsorship and all the hard work of more than 100 volunteers from within and outside our membership we were able to create a sort of English May Fair atmosphere.”





The look and feel of an English May Fair was further enhanced by marquees and gazebos set up around the venue to house officials, vendors and hospitality outlets. The weather gods were also looking on kindly as England bathed in gorgeous sunshine for the entirety of the four-day event.



While the initial plans and vision were the work of Liselle and Jo, by the time the event was ready to take place more than 100 volunteers had been enlisted. Guidance came in the form of a ‘play book’ issued by the European Hockey Federation (EHF), as well as support from the local council, Elmbridge, and England Hockey to ensure all the correct procedures were followed. All in all, the event took nine months to organise.



“The EHF provides organisers with a ‘play book’ that has to be followed to the letter, from organising the travel and accommodation of the visiting teams to how many pens and pencils should be on the Technical Delegate's table,” explains Liselle.



For other clubs who are planning on hosting an event, Liselle has this advice.



“Have a small team of like-minded individuals and try to make the event reflect the personality of your club and your members. Start preparing well in advance and set up good lines of communication with all stakeholders and consider their expectations.



“Engage with your local community, be it your immediate neighbours or, in our case, local school children and disability groups who attended the Flyerz tournament that we hosted in between the women’s matches. Don’t be afraid to think creatively and ‘outside the box’. You will hit obstacles along the way but nothing is insurmountable.”



The EHCC event at Surbiton HC was rightly hailed as a hugely successful event but Liselle’s current role – as Covid Officer – is equally important, albeit far more mundane.



As someone with a medical background who has worked in the NHS, she was the obvious person for the role.



“As Covid Officer you need an understanding and willingness to keep up to date with the government and England Hockey guidelines around the constantly changing Covid scenario,” she says.



“It’s important to have good communication skills and be available to club members, staff, coaches and players to help them navigate and understand the measures and procedures that need to be followed. My background in the NHS means I am familiar with the need to maintain risk assessments and adequate health and safety protocols.”







Among the many challenges that the pandemic has thrown up for a club such as Surbiton has been making sure any on- and off-pitch activities are Covid compliant while trying to mitigate any financial implications.



Throughout the pandemic the hockey club has tried to make sure it is ready to react to any situation. In May, for example, the club was operating 1:1 coaching as soon as measures allowed. As the government relaxed the rules, so the club was ready to open up more activities. As Liselle says, by staying current with the government and England Hockey guidelines, the club was able to gradually increase activity over several months until Stage 5 of England Hockey’s Return to Play was allowed in September.



“Because we started small, we had the time to work out how to navigate the new Covid world we were operating in,” says Liselle. “We are fortunate in that we have very good relationships with some of our neighbouring hockey clubs like Wimbledon HC and Guildford HC and I have been able to link up with my counterparts there to talk things through from time to time.”



Reflecting back over the past few months, Liselle says the pandemic has forced Surbiton Hockey Club to look at doing things a little differently. At the heart of this is a desire to place the club at the heart of the community.



“All through the summer and after the first full lock down, we have been offering some form of hockey to all our members and to many non-members, thus utilising our facilities to their fullest capacity. It is rare to see our pitches not being used now even in the off-season.”



As well as hockey activities, the club also offers its facilities for fitness classes, play group and baby and toddler art classes. Players can hire the pitch to have a hit around with friends and a cafe is open in the week for members and visitors.



“We are not just a hockey club anymore,” she added. “We are part of the local community in so many ways.”



While we have focused on one person at one club in this article, Liselle is one example of an army of volunteers who operate so selflessly at clubs across the country.



Whether it is pulling together to put on a spectacular event or taking up the mantle of responsibility to see a club through these challenging times, our hockey volunteers are the heart and soul of the club scene in this country.



