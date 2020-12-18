Jacob Richman

Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg. (Gabby Baniqued/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey announced Thursday that forward Margot Lawn has transferred to the program. The Pasadena, Maryland, native comes to the Terps after two seasons at Louisville.





Lawn, who is on the U.S. Under-21 team, scored eight goals in 30 appearances with the Cardinals. During the 2020 fall season, she appeared in nine of the team’s 10 games, notching four goals.



Maryland will require a waiver from the NCAA for Lawn to play in the team’s upcoming spring season. No schedule has been announced yet for that campaign.



Lawn returns to her home state after attending Archbishop Spalding High School, where she played alongside current Terp Kyler Greenwalt. A two-time captain for the Cavaliers, she was named the field hockey player of the year in 2018 by the Capital Gazette and The Washington Post.



“The team is a fun and welcoming group who support each other and their school,” Lawn said in a statement. “I want to be the best student-athlete and teammate I can be. Maryland is that place. Maryland is home.”



