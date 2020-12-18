



LAHORE = Two matches were played on the second day of three-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020 here at Pakistan's National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.





In the first match, Lahore Red beat Lahore Green by 3-0. Mahak netted her goal in the 9th minute, Nisha in 22nd and Hina Pervaiz scored a goal in the 25th minute for the victorious team. The second match between Lahore Blue and Lahore White remained a one-sided affair throughout the playing time. Lahore Blue won the match quite comfortably by a big margin of 6-0 due to excellent performance of Hamra Latif, who struck three beautiful goals.



Areeba Sarwar and Sidra contributed two and one goal respectively for the winning team. The Lahore Blue team dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. Their talented girls did not give their opponents any room to settle down. Lahore White players tried their best but they could not score a single goal.



The Nation