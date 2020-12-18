By Jugjet Singh





IT will be Christmas before Tenaga Nasional coach Nor Azlan Bakar can gather his players for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





For all his players are currently in the national or juniors training camps under coaches Arul Selvaraj and Wallace Tan respectively.



Azlan can only get to see them after Christmas and even though the MHL starts on Jan 14, he is not a worried man.



However, he will be short of five rising stars from last season, as Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) have poached them.



"Yes, THT have taken five of our budding players and we will miss them in January."



However, Azlan said he has another problem to deal with since the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will only allow a combination of six national and foreign players to be on the field at any one time during an MHL match.



"We have never had foreign players in TNB but we have 12 national players in our team for next season. I will have to find a solution.



"I will discuss with the TNB management... maybe I will send some national players to the TNB Thunderbolts team to balance the sheet," said Azlan who played at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.



Tenaga Nasional, the main hockey sponsor in the country, has always relied on local players in its commitment to develop talent for the nation.



Nor Azlan will coach TNB while another Olympian, Nor Saiful Zaini, will be in charge at TNB Thunderbolts.



"I have yet to start training because all my TNB players are either with Arul or Wallace in national camps now.



"I will probably get my players after Christmas when they are expected to break camp."



It has been a long time since Tenaga won the league title, and Nor Azlan feels his team have a chance to pull it off.



"We are looking at winning at least one title this season, and since all teams are likely to play without foreign signings due to Covid-19, our chances are bright."



Tenaga last won the League title in 2003 and the last time they got a trophy was last year when they beat THT 2-1 for the Alagendra Cup title.



The competing men's teams in the MHL are Sabah, Terengganu HT, Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Tenaga Nasional, Maybank, TNB Thunderbolts, Universiti Teknologi Mara and Nur Insafi in action.



The women's teams will see Universiti Kuala Lumpur Ladies and Young Tigress making their debuts while the regulars are PKS Uniten, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian and Sabah.



