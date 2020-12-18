

2019 FIH Women's Series Finals Banbridge 2019 Ireland v Singapore. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye



Irish Women’s Head Coach, Sean Dancer, has announced a reduced panel of 23 players for 2021. The team has been training both regionally and nationally throughout the past number of months, playing a series of inter-squad matches in order to remain in top shape despite restrictions preventing them taking on other international squads.





The panel sees a mix of internationally experienced players, with several World Cup medallists included, while also incorporating some young and upcoming talent with the inclusion of two uncapped players. The panel is as follows:

PLAYER Region Position CAPS

BARR, Beth Ulster Defender 30

CAREY, Michelle Leinster Midfielder Uncapped

CARROLL, Naomi Munster Striker 111

COLVIN, Elizabeth Ulster Midfielder 196

DALY, Nicola Leinster Midfielder 189

DUKE, Deirdre Leinster Midfielder 141

EVANS, Nicola Leinster Striker 198

FRAZER, Megan Ulster Defender 136

HAWKSHAW, Sarah Leinster Midfielder 33

MALSEED, Zara Ulster Striker Uncapped

MATTHEWS, Hannah Leinster Defender 147

McCAY, Shirley Ulster Defender 306

McFERRAN, Ayeisha Ulster Goal Keeper 100

McLOUGHLIN, Hannah Leinster Defender 14

MULLAN, Kathryn (C) Ulster Midfielder 193

MURPHY, Elizabeth Leinster Goal Keeper 13

O’FLANAGAN, Anna Leinster Striker 207

O’FLANAGAN, Grace Leinster Goal Keeper 36

TICE, Elena Leinster Defender 109

TORRANS, Sarah Leinster Striker 26

UPTON, Roisin Munster Defender 76

WATKINS, Chloe Leinster Midfielder 226

WILSON, Zoe Ulster Defender 103



Speaking on the selection, Head Coach Sean Dancer said “This has been a tough process, reducing the number of athletes on the panel. We’ve seen some new talent come in and make an impression, which is a great sign for the longer term vision of the sport here in Ireland.



I’m confident we have a really good mix of experience and talent in this panel. They’ve all been working incredibly hard and it’s been quite challenging over the past number of months with restrictions.



I’m looking forward to the next few months and excited that we’re getting closer to Tokyo 2021.”



Irish Women’s Captain Katie Mullan said “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone but over the past couple of months we have trained incredibly hard. With a very competitive cohort we have made some great progress, despite all the challenges COVID has presented. All our training has been in a safe environment which is credit to our staff and the players for adhering to all rules put in place.



We are very excited for 2021 with 2 major international competitions on the calendar, Europeans and the Olympic Games. However, first and foremost we just cannot wait to play some international test matches again in the New Year.”



Irish Hockey Association media release