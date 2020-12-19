

Great Britain's women celebrate reaching the Tokyo 2020 Olympics



England Hockey today received notification of UK Sport’s investment decision for the Great Britain and England world class hockey programme.





The award for the Paris cycle 2021-2025 of £12,376,622 is very similar to our Tokyo 2017-2021 award.



Nick Pink, Chief Executive of England Hockey and Chief Operating Officer of GB Hockey said, "These are incredibly difficult times for everyone in Olympic and Paralympic Sport, so I would like to place on record my admiration and respect for UK Sport’s approach to these investment decisions.



"Our Performance Director Ed Barney and his team deserve credit for the time and skill invested in the submission process.



"This investment from UK Sport and the National Lottery will enable our men’s and women’s programmes to be in a position to plan fully for a number of significant international events in the next four years; including two Olympic games, a home Commonwealth Games, four seasons of the FIH Hockey Pro League, Senior and Junior World Cups and EuroHockey Championships to name but a few.



"Now more than ever, I am delighted that the power of world class sport to inspire the nation has been recognised by stakeholders and government alike.



"With so much hockey to come next year, I truly believe that sport can be a power for good as we look to a much brighter 2021.”



England Hockey Board Media release