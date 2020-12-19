COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following recent United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) approval, USA Field Hockey will conduct the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Team Trial virtually. Typically, the annual USWNT Trial would take place in-person, but the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created a landscape where the risks of holding one are considered too high. In order to consider the health, safety and well-being of all, reduce travel costs, avoid quarantine requirements and travel restrictions, USA Field Hockey received approval from the USOPC and determined to administer the trial in this manner.





Athletes currently not on the 2020 USWNT and who are interested in trying out for the senior squad will need to nominate themselves or be nominated by their college coach. The nominations must be sent to Krista Page, USA Field Hockey’s USWNT Manager, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. no later than Friday, January 15, 2021.



All nominees will then be provided with a short questionnaire and a link to upload their submission.



Final submissions must be received no later than Friday, January 22, 2021 and will be subject to the following criteria:



Videos

Maximum of 30 video clips or 5 minutes total video time

May be from 2019 and 2020

Match, training and skill videos are all acceptable



Questionnaires

Strength and fitness test results will be requested

May be from 2019 or 2020 (best result to be submitted)



If you have any questions regarding the 2021 USWNT Trial, please email Krista Page, USA Field Hockey’s USWNT Manager, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



USFHA media release