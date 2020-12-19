



Even on a Zoom call over 8,000 miles apart, the excitement between the Uru Sports team and new U.S. Women's National Team Head Coach Anthony Farry was tangible. As one of his first interviews since being announced head coach of the women’s national team, Anthony Farry gave a tell-all to the Uru Sports staff, diving into his experience, plans to grow the game with collaboration of USA Field Hockey, and answered anonymous questions Team USA really wanted to know (...and you’d be surprised at some of his answers).





Australian born, Farry got his start playing at top levels, finding his way into the Australian Indoor Senior National Team, and playing for programs around the world, including Scotland and France. Later in his playing career, he made a switch into the coaching world full time. “I never planned on being a career coach,” Farry remarked. ”I think I just fell into it at the right time and got really lucky to work in Australia with some really really good coaches. Led by Frank Murray and the National Training Center coaches. I was surrounded by a real wealth of knowledge.”



From his transition into coaching, Farry has racked up an impressive resume. He has coached Australia’s Women’s National Team, Canada’s Men’s National Team and Japan’s Women’s National Team to name a few accolades.



As he looked into the U.S. Women’s National Team, he first noticed the women’s strength of fitness and power: “I really paid attention to them at Rio at the Olympics. It was a moment where I was sitting with our Canadian guys, and we were talking about stuff for training and the USA was at halftime in one of their matches. They came and ran past us. When I saw them go past, I thought our Canadian Men’s Teams were fit and strong and like all Olympic teams and ready for competition, but when this group went past I was like 'wow they look way better than we do, I have to watch this'. So I started looking at their style of play and watched them through the Olympics and saw the potential there.”



At Uru Sports, we share USA Field Hockey’s goal of growing the field hockey game in the United States, expanding to new markets and creating great competitive opportunities. Farry seems to believe in this and takes it a step further in his philosophies for the national team: “Just after it was announced I’d be the coach, myself and my assistant put some questions to the playing group on what they would like to see in the program, what is important in being successful. More or less, they are the ones that are going to shape what we’re doing. These are the things we value, not only in hockey but in life. Making something robust around each player individually to be successful.”



And let’s get to the nitty gritty - what did Team USA players really want to know about Anthony Farry? Check it out:



If you could invite any three people, who’d you invite to a dinner party.



That’s a really tough one. My wife will be one of them. The other one would be Lauren Conrad. Remember Lauren Conrad from The Hills? I don’t know why, but I always thought that would be intriguing to meet and speak to. I’m not sure why. And the third one, Reggie Miller. I think he would be a really interesting guy to talk to. Mainly because outside of his team, he was pretty much hated, wasn’t he? So it would be interesting to learn about his journey and things he would talk about would be quite interesting. Every time he talks, I really enjoy what he has to say as a commentator.



If you weren’t coaching, what would you be doing?



Definitely running a business. I really enjoy the aspect of meeting new people every day - probably a coffee shop. I would love to be a professional surfer, but I’m not good enough.



What’s a defining moment for you in your coaching career thus far.



Oh I’m still waiting for it I think. But I think one defining moment was the first time I met the Japan Women’s Team and the first training session where I tried to get a message across and it just didn't work. Some of the Japanese girls spoke english and some didn't. I talked to them like I would the Canadian guys, right at that stage i was like “Oh wow. This is going to be hard. They were looking at me like ‘we don't know what you’re saying.’ And my Japanese is less than perfect let me tell you. For me to try and communicate at that early part, I didn't understand at all.



Toughest experience you’ve overcome and what it taught you?



World Cup when we lost to Belgium. It was tough because I had it wrong. I just expected us to win that game. I certainly didn’t read the girl’s temperament as much. I didn't take into account how they were feeling about the game. It was completely my fault. It was a really tough experience because I wanted them to do well and really wanted them to win. When you get it wrong, it’s not great, and I realized really quickly that I got it wrong on every level and I let them down. It’s important to check in to see how the team is feeling about each game.



Any superstitions before games?



No, none.



What excites you most about the opportunity to coach the USA?



I think the potential, that’s what excites me. The potential of what you can do. You always want to be involved in a program that can win medals, a little bit from a selfish point of view. But I think the potential of the program is infinite. I believe they should always be in the top 5. Once you’re in that position you're really pushing, and pushing at the big tournaments. That's something that really excites me and excites the staff as well, so to try to unlock the potential.



Content Courtesy of Uru Sports



USFHA media release