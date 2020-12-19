Both the male and female national Hockey teams will be coached by Italian national Francesca Richichi



by David Isabirye







In preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) has named a total of 50 players, both male and female.





There are 25 men and women apiece ahead of the qualifiers that will take place in Nairobi, Kenya come January 2021.



The group will be coached by Italian national Francesca Richichi for the training period before the final squads shall be communicated.



The male side has the likes of Moses Tusabe, Peter Elolu, Peter Walusansa, Richard Kaijuka, Richard Semwogerere, Solomon Mutalya, Stuart Kavuma, Thomas Opio, Timothy Ntumba, Topher Kyamanywa, William Okecha, Alfred Agaba, Ashraf Tumwesigye, Bosco Ochan, Brian Bayule, Brain Okondi, Charles Ekapolon, Colline Batusa, Emma Isiyagi, Innocent Raskara, Jerome Owori, Jordan Mpiima, Julius Seruyange, Martin Okello and Maxwell Mugisa.



These will be managed by Kenneth Tamale.



The female players are; Lucky Akello, Margaret Nassiwa, Mbabazi Doreen, Norah Alum, Pauline Achom, Peace Makhoha, Shakirah Namboozo, Siddy Alum, Susan Khainza, Sylvia Giramia, Sylvia Oryaro, Teddy Aciro, Teopista Anyango, Winnie Atim, Winnie Alaro, Aisha Kagere, Annet Namuwonge, Consolate Muber, Doreen Asiimwe, Esther Chelimo, Jackie Namyalo, Joan Mukoya, Joy Mutoni and Lamula Nakajjumba.



Fatumah Namubiru shall be the manager of the women team.



Kawowo Sports