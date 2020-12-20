

University of Nottingham vs Tower Hamlets



England Hockey is working to consider the full implications of the new Tier 4 restrictions in parts of the country.





Tier 4 is effectively a ‘stay at home’ requirement with only certain activities allowed. Most notably travel is significantly restricted as set out in the government guidance that states: ‘if you need to travel you should stay local - meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live - and look to reduce the number of journeys you make overall.'



At 8pm on the evening of Saturday 19 December, the full detailed government regulations have not been published, therefore the key points for us to communicate for hockey at this time are as follows:

Adult hockey is not permitted in Tier 4 areas

Both under 18 and disability hockey are permitted, however:

- Travel must be kept to being as local as reasonably possible.

- Travel in or out of Tier 4 to play sport is not currently explicitly referenced in the government guidance as being permitted, therefore at this stage it is not recommended by England Hockey.

- The restrictions in Tier 4 are such that we do not recommend fixtures taking place between clubs. The only scenario in which fixtures could take place is if the clubs and all participants are extremely local; ie within the village, town or part of a city where you live.

Travel for work is allowed for paid coaches

Whilst there is an exemption for juniors to play, England Hockey recognises that the volunteers and coaches that make hockey happen have to feel comfortable continuing to provide activity. England Hockey fully supports clubs making decisions on a case-by-case basis about whether to continue in the short term.



We will continue to fully digest the implications of Tier 4 restrictions and will communicate more in the coming days. We will also update our FAQs.



We will hold a virtual forum for clubs on Monday 21 December from 16:30 – 17:30 for any clubs who wish to attend. We are asking for a maximum of 2 people per club so that every affected club has the opportunity to join if they wish. If you would like to sign up to the forum on behalf of your club, please complete the form by clicking here - ideally by midday on Monday. We will send a meeting link out to all who sign up on Monday afternoon ahead of the meeting, if you do not receive the email please check your spam folder prior to contacting us.



England Hockey Board Media release