By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: After playing second fiddle to Malaysian Juniors coach Wallace Tan, former national player Megat Azrafiq finally gets his big break with Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).





He will handle the treble winners of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) from Jan 14-Feb 20.



Megat, who made his playing debut at the 2005 Rotterdam Junior World Cup, has the distinction of assisting Wallace to Malaysia's first Youth Olympics Hockey 5s gold in Buenos Aires in 2018.



And Megat will be filling the big shoes left in UniKL by national coach Arul Selvaraj.



"I have always been assistant coach but I will get my big break against UniKL in January. I have mixed feelings about the task.



"However, I am not worried because 70 per cent of last season's players are still with us.



"Even though we will not field any foreign players next year, UniKL still have the players to defend their titles," said Megat.



With the Charity Shield, League Champions and TNB Cup holders now under his wings, what does he expect from his players?



"Since the other seven teams are also not expected to field foreign players because of Covid-19 restrictions, it will be an all local-cast tournament. So I expect my players to rise above the opponents whom they know in and out," said Megat.



The three national players who will form UniKL's backbone are Razie Rahim in defence as well as penalty corners, Marhan Jalil in midfield and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin in attack.



Megat, who has been assisting Wallace with the National Juniors, knows the national seniors like the back of his hands.



"I do know all the national juniors and seniors on a first name basis, and it will help me better plan against them. It's not going to be easy, but I am ready for this new challenge," added Megat.



UniKL's main opposition will come from Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) as well as Tenaga Nasional, who have also sourced for some of the best players in the country.



New Straits Times