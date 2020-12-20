December 19. There is some magic to the date. On this day India won two of its three Asian Games gold. There is another coincidence. Both success at the Asian summit came in the same city, Bangkok – Editor.







DECEMBER 19, 1966: India was defending champions when hockey was introduced at its third edition (1958). Naval Tata, the benevolent chief of the Indian Hockey Federation, had just moved to head the newly formed All India Sports Council. Ashwini Kumar, a boxer in his school days, succeeded him. His team of new officer bearers announced the team for the 1958 Asian Games with Balbir Singh Sr. as captain. It did not go well with KD Singh Babu, who led India to gold at Helsinki Olympics four years ago. He refused to attend the camp. VJ Peter, who would carve a niche for himself filled in the shoes. However, India lost the Asian title to Pakistan. Their match was drawn but Pakistan was declared winner as it had better goal average. India was Olympic champions but not the Asian Champions.







Media coverage of India’s success at the 1966 Asian Games Photo: K Arumugam collection



1960 Olympics rectified it (India 0 Pakistan 1 in the Rome final) . The 1962 Asian Games again proved Pakistan’s supremacy. Once the Tokyo Olympic helped India to regain its champion status, Bangkok Asian Games that followed two years later accentuated it. Shankar Laxman’s India beat Pakistan in the final 1-0, thanks to the lone goal by mesmerising Balbir Singh Grewal, known as Railways’ Balbir.



Then came the long tragedy for India.



DECEMBER 19, 1998: It took India 32 years to regain the Asian supremacy. This time at Bangkok there was no Pakistan in the final. They lost to emerging South Korea in the semis. The Koreans had been a force since they hosted the 1986 Asian Games and 1988 Olympics. They were rated above India in every respect. The SK-India final was a tense affair. It was India’s eighth Asian Games final and for the Koreans’ the third. Korea took the lead only to be equalized 22 minutes later by the Indian captain Dhanraj Pillay. The regulation time of 70 minutes ended at that score. The extra-time of 15 minutes too did not bring any goals. Therefore, the tie-breaker rule was applied to find the winner. Here, Indian goalie Ashish Ballal emerged success. He blocked two attempts of Koreans. For India, Md Riaz, Baljit Dhillon, Ramandee Singh and Mukesh Kumar scored in that order get us the title.



Year 1998 was otherwise a disappointing year. India failed to get any medal at the Commonwealth Games, losing the semifinal to the hosts Malaysia and then flopping at the Utrecht World Cup too. Therefore the Bangkok success turned the table. The players were ecstatic. India was euphoric.



The 1998 Asian Games team and their whereabout



The 1998 Asian Games team and their whereabout



Chief coach: MK Kaushik: When he was the chief coach of the epoch making team, he was with the Tata Oil Mills, posted in Mumbai. Later, he joined Haryana Sports Department, posted at Gurgaon, Delhi’s suburb. He is retired, worked with MP Hockey Academy before moving to current post at National Hockey Academy, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. After 1998 success, he led India women to Commonwealth Games silver, bronze at Asian Games and gold at Asia Cup. He was awarded both Arjuna and Dronocharya after the 1998 success.





1998 Asian Games team with officials. Standing (l-r): CR Kumar, Suresh Sharma (IHF), AB Subbaiah, Baljit Dhillon, Ramandeep Singh, Baljeet Singh Saini, Krishnamurthy (umpire), Tata Co’s promoter. Sitting: Ashish Ballal, MR Negi, K Jothikumaran, KPS Gill, Dhanraj Pillay, MS Mallik (manager), M Kaushik, Dr. Ahuja. Sitting: Sandeep Somesh, Md. Riaz, Tirumalvalavan, Laxman Prabhakaran, Lajrus Barla, Dilip Tirkey, Sabu Varkey and Anil Aldrin.



Anil Aldrin, the defender continue to work in Airlines sector. After 1998, he was elevated to leadership for the 1999 India-Pakistan Series.



Ashish Ballal:His stardom revolves around the tie-break feat at Bangkok. He was one of the six players dropped after 1998 Asian Games. He continues to serve in the Airlines sector, residing in Bangalore. Was coach with the men’s national team for a brief period.



Lajrus Barla: The talented defender continues to work with Airlines, residing in Bhubaneswar.



Sameer Dad: Continues to work in the Airlines sector, posted at Bhopal. Did commentary for the Hockey India League.



Baljit Singh Dhillon: Was promoted in the Punjab Police department where he continues to serve. He played international hockey six years after 1998, promoted as captain. India won PM Gold Cup and First Champions Challenge and Asia Cup under his leadership.



Mukesh Kumar,: The right winger par excellence continues to work in the Air Lines sectors, posted at Hyderabad. He won both Arjuna and Padamshree. He married Nidhi, playing for India in the Asian Games. Nidhi won Silver as part of women’s hockey team in1998.



Captain Dhanraj Pillay: The famous star of India went on to win Khel Rata beside Arjuna and Padamshree awards. He had to quit Mahindra Company where he was working when he led the Indian team to gold at Bangkok. Joined Airlines sector. Played WSH and PHL, before becoming manager for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and Asia Cup etc. He played two more Olympics (over all 4) after 1998 Asiad.



Lakshman Prabhakaran: He was with the Indian Bank hockey team. however, the tragedy struck the southern star and expired. The centre-forward is the only member from the Bangkok squad who is not alive.



Mohammed Riaz: Famous midfielder turned inside forward continues to work with the Air India. He lives in Chennai.



Baljit Singh Saini: The right-half turned to coaching. He was coach for Indian men at the Delhi Junior World Cup. Then he moved to women’s, and trained them for the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics etc. He has moved to the States this year. He played for India another six years after 1998.



Ramandeep Singh: The left-half went on to lead India at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, He joined the Punjab Police post 1998 before settling in Canada.



Sandeep Somesh: The famous centre-half continues to work with petroleum sector. He lives in Bangalore, and often organizes tournaments.



A.B. Subbaiah: His hockey career almost came to an end with the gold. He took up coaching with women for some time before moving to hockey administration. He is presently secretary of the newly formed Hockey Karnataka, a State Unit under Hockey India with voting rights.



Dilip Tirkey: He emerged as the world’s first hockey player to cap 400 caps, led India to victories in many tournaments including the Afro-Asian Games, led India at all genre of competitions like World Cup, Olympics, Asian Games etc. Post hockey retirement, resigned from Indian Airlines to become Member of Parliament. He contested Parliamentary elections twice. He also headed Odisha State’s Tourism Department. Presently, he is chairman of Hockey Development council of Odishia.



Thirumalvalavan: The centre-half continues to work with the Indian Bank, lives in Chennai



Sabu Varkey: The famous inside-forward played for his Petroleum team for another decade. He is now settled in Bangalore.



Note: India won its only the third and last of the Asian Games at Incheon (South Korea) beating Pakistan in tie-breaker in the final.



