By Ijaz Chaudhry







Lahore: These days securing private sponsorship for hockey in Pakistan is a herculean task even for the Pakistan Hockey Federation.





But Dar Hockey Academy, country`s premier hockey nursery, is being run through private sponsors without any aid from the government since 2006.



The faith of sponsors is being repaid as the academy is continuously churning quality players in numbers for the national teams as well as the top domestic outfits.



Dar Academy`s vibrant president Olympic gold medallist Tauqeer Dar is always on the move.



He has roped in Hi-Tech Grain Mills, a leading exporter of quality basmati rice, to patronise an under 17 tournament at Lahore`s National Hockey Stadium from December 23-26.



Hi-Tech Under 17 Tournament would feature four leading hockey academies of the country:



Dar Hockey Academy (Lahore),

Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy (Gojra),

Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy (Gojra),

Fiaz Hockey Academy (Sargodha).



For last three decades, the tiny tehsil of Gojra in district Toba Tek Singh has given the largest number of players to Pakistan`s national team.



Two sides from Gojra are participating. One is Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy.



Over a period of almost half a century, late Aslam Roda, at his Gojra Sports club, trained more internationals than anyone else in Pakistan. The colts section of the Gojra Sports is named after him



Second team from Gojra is Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy. It was established in 2010 under the patronage of Pakistan`s former captain Tahir Zaman, World Cup winner (1994). Products of this academy have also been gaining national selection.



Fourth team is Fiaz Hockey Academy, Sargodha. The town of Sargodha too is a fertile hockey area, and a number of players from here have represented Pakistan including 1994 World Cup winner Malik Shafqat.



Tauqeer Dar is also grateful to the Punjab Sports Board which apart from providing the ground has also arranged accommodation for the out station teams.



Dar Hockey Academy`s head coach, World Cup winner Danish Kaleem is the organising secretary of the event.



Danish is also the current head coach of Pakistan`s national junior team.



Some exciting young talent would be on display in the Hi-Tech under 17 tournament over four days.



After the single league, the top two sides will play the final on Saturday with the the bottom teams figuring in the third position match.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com