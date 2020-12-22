Ashley Morrison



When writing Australia’s Hockey Grail about the Australian Men’s Hockey team’s quest for Olympic Gold, and a nation’s expectation that they will deliver, a common theme arose. Players of every generation stated how when the Olympics, a World Cup or a Commonwealth Games came around suddenly everyone wanted to be on the Kookaburras train. Suddenly the media wanted a piece of the action when they had not given the team, players or tournament successes in between these events a mention.



