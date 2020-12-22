By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (2nd-right) introduces the Young Tigress coach A. Kannagi (2nd-left) during the ceremony in Kuala Lumpur. - BERNAMA pic



Young Tigress were officially introduced yesterday, and their participation in the Women's Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL) on Jan 14-Feb 20 is part of an ambitious project to see the national team finish top two at the 2026 Asian Games.





Malaysia are ranked fifth in Asia behind India, China, South Korea and Japan in the women's hockey.



Tigress are being groomed to beat this 'monopoly'.



"This team will be together for two months for the WMHL.



After the tournament, they will break camp and return to their respective states.



"We will not keep them together like the women's national team or the men's junior or senior teams.



"Tigress are a back-up to the women's national team," said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



The other confirmed WMHL teams are Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies, PKS Uniten, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian and Sabah.



"We will be playing in the next Asian Games with no target for the women.



"But in 2026, we expect a top-two finish.



"The Tigress team are being groomed for this mission," he added.



Former national player A. Kannagi will manage Tigress.



New Straits Times