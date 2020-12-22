The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday confirmed that the Belgium men's and the Netherlands' women's teams will finish the year at the top of the world rankings.





Manpreet Singh (Left), captain Indian men's hockey team, and Rani Rampal (Right), skipper of the women's team.



The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will finish 2020 in fourth and ninth positions, respectively, after a major part of the year was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.





According to a statement issued by the FIH, the "brief but wonderful return" of the competition between September and November saw further exchanges of points between the men's and women's national teams of Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and Great Britain.



In the men's FIH world rankings, the reigning world and European champion Belgium (2496.88 points) sits at the top ahead of 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League winner Australia (2nd place - 2385.70), Netherlands (3rd place – 2257.96) and India (4th place – 2063.78).



Olympic champion Argentina (1967.39) is fifth, followed by Germany (6th place – 1944.34), England (7th place – 1743.77), New Zealand (8th place – 1575.00), Spain (9th place – 1559.32) and Canada (10th place – 1417.37).



Netherlands in pole position



Among women, the Netherlands (2631.99 points) is at the top followed by Argentina (2174.61). Germany (2054.28) occupies the third position, climbing one place following its FIH Hockey Pro League results against Belgium in September. Australia (2012.89) will finish the year in fourth place, with England (1952.74) and New Zealand (1818.98) occupying fifth and sixth spots respectively.



Spain (7th place - 1802.13), Ireland (8th place - 1583.09), India (9th place – 1543.00) and China (10th place – 1521.00) complete the top 10 list.



