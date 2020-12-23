Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Wilson returns after a four-year absence – 2021 Vantage Black Sticks National Squad

Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments



The return of two-time Olympian Nick Wilson for the first time since the 2016 Rio Olympics has bolstered the 2021 Vantage Black Sticks Men’s squad named today.



The 25-man squad, which recently lost more than 550 caps of experience following the retirements of Arun Panchia (287 caps), Marcus Child (171 caps) and Cory Bennett (110 caps), also features three new caps and a potential four-time Olympian.

Wilson, who has been focusing on his career as a commercial real estate agent since Rio, impressed the selectors as one of the top goal scorers in the recent Sentinel Homes Premier Hockey League (PHL). A veteran of two previous Olympics, Wilson will be looking to stake his case for a third games and adding to his 170 caps for the Vantage Black Sticks.

The experienced Shea McAleese is striving to be selected for his fourth Olympic Games, having been part of the squads at Beijing, London and Rio. McAleese is currently sitting on 310 caps and next year he could overtake Ryan Archibald for second place on the all-time caps for the Vantage Black Sticks.

There are three uncapped players in the 2021 squad with the Central Falcons duo of Sean Findlay and Sam Hiha being rewarded following strong performances in the PHL. Hauraki Mavericks player Oliver MacIntyre also joins them in the squad for the first time.

The world has changed a lot since the Black Sticks last took the turf Darren Smith says “Much has happened since we last took the field against Argentina on 1 March. After the lockdown and subsequent delay in Tokyo Olympics, we took the chance to re-set the program, connect with our up and coming talent and look over the squad that will take us to Tokyo and beyond. It gave the chance for all of us to look at the other aspects of our lives and think about what is important heading into 2021”.

We have some new Vantage Black Sticks Players coming into the squad “We have lost some experience in the group but we also have gained some players who have taken their chance in training and during the recently completed Sentinel Homes Premier Hockey League. Congratulations to new Vantage Black Sticks players Sean Findlay, Oliver MacIntyre and Sam Hiha who have performed well and we are looking forward to seeing them perform in the black jersey. We also welcome back Nick, who has been in fantastic form over 2020 and is highly motivated to continue his decorated career”.

The Central Falcons, who were victorious in the PHL,  have been rewarded with 10 of their team named in the national squad.

Falcons striker Jacob Smith was in outstanding form during the PHL, receiving the Archibald Trophy as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Smith will be looking to continue his outstanding form in 2021 as he pushes for a place at his first Olympic Games.

Veteran striker Simon Child has made himself unavailable for the first part of 2021 as he continues to balance work, family and hockey commitments.

The Vantage Black Sticks will now shift their focus to the 2021 season “We now look forward to getting everyone back together in 2021 to start working on our team both on and off the turf. We will do this knowing that we still have a lot of uncertainty in the content of our program. It will be important no matter what our calendar looks like that we focus on being ready for Tokyo and that we are primed for performance against top opposition in difficult conditions”.

The squad will return to training in January as they build for a season which features an Oceania Cup (TBC), the postponed Tokyo Olympics and the resumption of the second season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

2021 Vantage Black Sticks Men’s squad

    Caps  Association PHL team 
David Brydon 53 Canterbury Alpiners
Dom Dixon 3 Hawkes Bay Falcons
Steve Edwards 220 North Harbour Tridents
George  Enersen 61 Canterbury Alpiners
Sean Findlay Uncapped Hawkes Bay Falcons
Leon Hayward 7 Auckland Mavericks
Sam Hiha Uncapped Hawkes Bay Falcons
Hugo Inglis 232 Otago Alpiners
Stephen  Jenness 250 Wellington Falcons
Sam Lane 65 South Canterbury Alpiners
Dane Lett 77 Wairarapa Falcons
Oliver  MacIntyre Uncapped Wellington Mavericks
Shea McAleese 310 Hawkes Bay Falcons
George  Muir 141 North Harbour Tridents
Dominic  Newman 58 Canterbury Alpiners
Jared Panchia 134 Auckland Mavericks
Brad Read 34 Wellington Falcons
Nick Ross 130 Otago Alpiners
Kane Russell 161 Otago Alpiners
Aidan Sarikaya 46 Thames Valley Mavericks
Jacob Smith 86 Wellington Falcons
Blair Tarrant 212 Otago Alpiners
Dylan Thomas 27 Hawkes Bay Falcons
Nick  Wilson 170 Manawatu Falcons
Nic Woods 128 Waikato Mavericks

2021 Vantage Black Sticks Men’s management

    Head Coach: Darren Smith
    Manager: Kevin Marr
    Team Services Manager: Dana Bisset
    Assistant Coach (Defence): Dean Couzins
    Assistant Coach (Attack): Glenn Turner
    Goalkeeper Coach: Hugh Biss
    Skills Coach: Mike Delaney  
    S&C Coach:  Scott Logan  
    Performance Analyst: Julia Herbst
    Physiotherapist: Ben Park

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.