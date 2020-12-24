

Nick Pink



On behalf of everyone at England and GB Hockey I would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. 2020 has been a year that none of us could possibly have foreseen and even in the past few days the whole country’s plans for the next few weeks have been completely transformed. Both in work and in life, we as a nation have shown an incredible ability to evolve amid ever-changing circumstances.





I would like to thank you all up and down the country for what you do as a volunteer, a coach, an umpire, a Committee member, a player and one of the numerous roles that make hockey happen. You have all been called into action to get hockey taking place week in and week out under new Covid regulations, and you have all adapted incredibly well to the challenges.



The ability to be nimble and evolve is right at the heart of England Hockey’s plans for 2021. There is much to be excited about on our agenda for the next 12 months, and I wanted to take a few moments to update you on these as the year draws to a close.



High on the list is delivering significant positive change to the way hockey is set up. With an 86% vote in favour at the virtual AGM a couple of months ago, there is great support for the proposal and work is well underway to deliver the rationalization and simplification that the membership has asked for. For all of us who play the sport, this will bring about a positive evolution of our hockey experience and we are planning to introduce the new structures in September 2021.







To help engender change and broaden access into our pathway for the best young people, also on our list of priorities is a review and changes to the Talent Development System. I sat in on one of the recent forums in which we discussed the proposals with the membership, and I was delighted by the commitment we all share for giving opportunities to as many talented young people as we can, as well as recognising that change is challenging and difficult. Because of the circumstances this year, we held open trials for our National Age Group selections, accessing more talented young people than ever before, and if this is an insight into how we can open up the pathway then it can only be good for the sport.



2021 is an opportunity for us to collectively think about how we evolve the sport in terms of access for different types of people. Hockey has led the way in being open to those of any gender, age or sexuality. The evolution ahead of us now is to make access to the sport equally as open to those from different ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds, particularly children in state schools. England Hockey needs help to overcome these obstacles and we are determined to do all we can. There is an updated statement on our work on diversity and inclusion - click here to read in full. At club level I ask you to please think about how you can affect positive change. The international athletes across England, Scotland and Wales have committed to their own campaign under the Stick It To Racism banner and I believe they have set a great example for the pro-active approach required; taking personal initiative to a positive effect.



We at England Hockey are looking to evolve the make-up of our Board of Directors, and we have a position open for a Membership-Elected Non-Executive Director, as well as a Vice President. If you know of somebody that would be a welcome addition to our Board, I encourage you to put them forward or ask them to submit an application - click here for more details. In order to reach a 50/50 gender balance we are overtly looking for female candidates for both roles, and with the best possible range of people on the Board we can continue to drive forward the changes that I'm referring to.







Also with regards to evolving the sport I was delighted to see that hockey has now been added to the Special Olympics. We supported the campaign to have our sport included and this is an important moment for all concerned.



You will hopefully have seen a hugely important communication that went out from England Hockey earlier this month regarding Planning Safe Hockey; a new set of guidelines for everyone delivering hockey sessions. The guidance came about following the enquiry into the incredibly sad and tragic passing of young Luke Hobson from Blueharts Hockey Club. I must put on record my tremendous admiration for Luke’s parents, who contributed to the new guidance and have conducted themselves in an incredible manner in the most testing of circumstances. They are an inspiration to me personally, and I encourage everyone to read and act upon the new guidance. Both it and our Injury Reporting function here on the England Hockey website are very important for our sport.





Great Britain's men in the FIH Pro League



At international level, our athletes have adapted very well to the radically different schedule for 2021, and it promises to be an amazing year with FIH Hockey Pro League, EuroHockey Championships and then the Tokyo Olympics. For all of us who love watching the world’s best players in action, the next twelve months are going to be fantastic. I would like to thank UK Sport and the National Lottery for their continued support to our World Class Programme, and under incredibly difficult circumstances, we are confident we will be able to deliver a high level in the next two Olympiads.



The end of the year gives me an opportunity to thank our long-standing partners who continue to support us and the sport in all that we do, and in the New Year I look forward to announcing new sponsors. The interest in hockey shows just how attractive the proposition is, and how much the sport has grown. I truly believe that our sport can be a power for good over the next 12 months.



With all of this ahead of us, 2021 promises to be a very memorable year. We have some challenges in front of us, and I am heartened by the collective will of us all to work together and provide a stronger future for the sport of hockey. My very best wishes to you, your family, friends and clubmates.



Nick Pink

Chief Executive



England Hockey Board Media release