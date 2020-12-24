



Santi Freixa will finish up as coach of AH&BC Amsterdam’s men’s team at the end of his contract this summer after two challenging, Covid-19 disrupted seasons.





In the 2019-2020 season, he took over the role from Graham Reid, following a stellar career as a player with the club and subsequent experience coaching Kampong’s women and as an assistant to former Amsterdam coach Alyson Annan.



In a statement on his departure at the end of the season, the club said: “When Santi took office, important goals were to further shape the rejuvenation and reinforcement of Amsterdam’s men’s team at the top of the Hoofdklasse.



“By including many new, young and talented players in the group, Santi has been able to make a nice impact. At the same time, the desired results have not yet been achieved. After this season, a different approach will continue to build the team and play hockey at the top for a long time.



“We are grateful to Santi for his contribution to the club and appreciate his tremendous commitment, commitment and professionalism.



“For now, we look forward to playing again and to successfully complete the current season together with Santi and the team.”



Euro Hockey League media release