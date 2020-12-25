Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday, announced plans for India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000.





Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that the state would build a world class hockey stadium in Rourkela, the city which would co-host the 2023 World Cup with Bhubaneswar.





The new infrastructure will be the biggest hockey stadium in the country, said a statement from the Odisha Government.



Spread over 15 acres of land, the stadium will be constructed on the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus.



“Sundargarh district is our powerhouse of hockey talent. Many great hockey players from the district have represented the country at the international level. The support of people of the district to hockey players is unparalleled.



“As a tribute to the contribution of Sundargarh to Indian hockey, I would like to announce that we will build a new international level hockey stadium in Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20000,” said Patnaik in a video message.



The stadium, featuring all modern amenities, is expected to offer a unique experience to the spectators.



Recently, a high-level team, including senior Government officials, International Federation of Hockey (FIH) and Hockey India, visited Rourkela and reviewed the infrastructure and allied facilities in the city for the prestigious event.



