By Ijaz Chaudhry



Lahore: Dar Hockey Academy, Lahore and Tahir Zaman Academy, Gojra won their matches in contrasting styles on the second day day of the Hi-Tech Under 17 Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore.





Though Dar HA downed Aslam Roda HA, Gojra 4-0 for their second successive victory, it wasn't an easy win.



The first half was quite evenly fought and it remained goal less.



In the second half,Dar academy repeatedly penetrated the opponents' defence and scored four goals, two apiece via open play and penalty corners. Field goals were shared by Abdul Rahman and Salman Ashiq while Waseem and Safyan Khan converted penalty corners.



Man of Match: Hamza (Dar Academy, Lahore)



Second match was full of excitement. Tahir Zaman Academy defeated Fiaz Hockey Academy,



Sargodha 3-2. The Sargodha lads twice came from behind to level the score. However, they failed to equalise the third time.



For TZA, Nokhaiz (Penalty corner), Azan Abbas and Yasir Nawaz were the goal getters.



Fiaz Academy`s goals were scored by Basharat Ali (penalty stroke) and Ammad.



Man of Match: Azan Abbas (Tahir Zaman Academy, Gojra)



After two matches, Dar HA leads the table with six points, having won both their ties.



With one win and one defeat, Fiaz Academy and Tahir Zaman Academy have four points each though Fiaz Academy lies second in the table with a better goal difference of just one.



The fourth side, Aslam Roda Academy has lost both its matches.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com