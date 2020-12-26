By Ijaz Chaudhry





Man of Match Hannan Shahid of Dar Academy



Lahore: Today, the last two matches of the league phase of the Hi-Tech Under 17 Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore were played.





In the event featuring four leading academies of Pakistan, Dar Hockey Academy, Lahore maintained their hundred percent record with the third win.



But Fiaz Hockey Academy, Sargodha stretched them to the fullest, losing 2-3 with Dar Academy`s winning goal coming in the dying seconds.



Dar academy had earlier twice gone ahead through Safyan`s penalty corner conversion and Abdul Rahman`s field goal. Each time, the lead was neutralised by penalty corner goals by Fiaz Academy`s Waleed.



The winning goal of this exciting contest was netted by Dar Academy`s Kashif Siddique.



The last match of the league phase was between the two Gojra sides, Tahir Zaman Academy and Aslam Roda Academy. Interestingly, not only these two sides but the Fiaz Academy also had the chance to finish second in the league and thus qualify for the final against Dar Academy.



TZA had the easiest task; only needed a draw. Aslam Roda HC needed a win by at least a margin of seven goals. Any other result would have favoured Fiaz HC.



Aslam Roda HC, who had lost both their two earlier matches, did no favours to the fellow city side, defeating TZA 2-0. Both the goals came through penalty corners.



M.Ahmed and Uzair were the scorers.



Man of Match: Bilal Akram (Aslam Roda Academy)

Team Won Lost Drawn Points GD Dar Academy Lahore 3 0 0 9 + 6 Fiaz Academy Sargodha 1 2 0 3 0 Tahir Zaman Academy Gojra 1 2 0 3 -2 Aslam Roda Academy Gojra 1 2 0 3 -4

Final on Saturday: Dar Academy,Lahore vs Fiaz Academy, Sargodha



3rd/4th Position: Tahir Zaman Academy, Gojra vs Aslam Roda Academy, Gojra



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



