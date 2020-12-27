By Jugjet Singh





National coach Arul Selvaraj.



Although Covid-19 wiped out many international and local tournaments, it turned out to be a blessing for the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).





The MHC, led by their president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, did not sit around and do nothing in the pandemic-era.



Instead, they came up with several projects and hired the best brains in the hope of taking local hockey to the next level.



Malaysia were unlucky when they failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The national team were denied an automatic Olympic spot when they lost to Japan in the final of the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games before losing 9-3 on aggregate to Britain in a play-off match.



However, the failure turned the MHC into a well-oiled machine. Subahan and his office-bearers became merciless, in a good way, by making changes.





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and Paul Revington at a press conference announcing the latter as technical director in October.



After failing to qualify for the Olympics, the MHC conducted a post-mortem and interviewed players and coaches.



And almost all of the senior players, who were involved in the 2012 London Olympic qualifier, rooted for the return of former national coach Paul Revington and the MHC granted their wish by hiring him as technical director.



Former international Arul Selvaraj, who worked under Revington, was then hired as national coach, replacing Dutchman Roelant Oltmans.



Subahan, who is also a respected football official, is easy to work with, and hockey is gaining due to his approach and healthy relationships with the National Sports Council and Tenaga Nasional.



Tenaga, who has been pumping money into MHC's projects for many years, did not abandon hockey when Covid-19 struck.



Under Subahan, also the deputy president of the FA of Malaysia and president of Super League side PJ City, the MHC are also focusing on the women players.



The confederation hope the women's national team can break the dominance of Japan, India, China and South Korea in Asia soon. The MHC have started a few projects to turn this dream a reality.



They not only combined the juniors and seniors under one women's team but have also decided to field the Young Tigress, a project squad, in next month's Malaysian Hockey League (MHC).



Tigress, comprising youngsters, are being groomed for the 2026 Asian Games.



This year, only the MHL and the Razak Cup were successfully held while other tournaments were called off.



The men and women's national teams will open their international calendar next year at the Asian Champions Trophy in Bangladesh and Korea in March.



New Straits Times