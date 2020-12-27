By Ijaz Chaudhry





Victorious Dar Hockey Academy with trophy



Final of the Hi-Tech Under 17 Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore, was played between Lahore`s Dar Hockey Academy and Sargodha`s Fiaz Hockey Academy.



Dr Mohammad Arshad, the CEO of Hi-Tech was the chief guest.



A number of Pakistan`s hockey stalwarts were among the crowd. Dr Tariq Aziz (victorious captain of 1968 Olympics), Manzoor Jr (victorious captain of 1984 Olympics, and gold medallist 1978 & 1982 World Cups), legendary centre forward Hassan Sardar (gold medallist 1982 World Cup & 1984 Olympics), Tauqeer Dar (gold medallist 1984 Olympics) and Tahir Zaman, Usman & Danish Kaleem (all three gold medallist 1994 World Cup), among others.



It was a pulsating match with up and down game most of the time. Both the teams had a number of open play chances as well as penalty corners.



Dar HA went one up in the 14th minute off a penalty corner when Aqeel`s push went in off goal keeper`s pads. Fiaz HA`s well deserved equaliser came in the 24th minute also off a PC. Shoaib`s fast and deceptive flick sounded the board.



After a goalless third quarter, Dar HA restored the lead in the 47th minute, again off a PC. Their prolific scorer Abdul Rahman put a rebound inside the cage.



Two minutes later Dar HA made it 3-1 with the best move of the day. After a flurry of passes,Arslan found the target.



Man of Final: Safyan of Dar HA.



Earlier, the third position match of the four team event featured two Gojra Sides.



Tahir Zaman Academy beat Aslam Roda Academy on a penalty shootout after it had ended 1-1 in 60 minutes. M.Ahmad had put Aslam Roda HC ahead in the 19th minute which was equalised by Azan Abbas just before the half hour mark.



Man of Match: Azan Abbas (TZA)



Courtesy, City Steel, very handsome prize money was dished out to the teams.



Winners: Rs 200,000/ Runner Up: Rs 100,000/ 3rd : Rs 50,000/ 4th Rs 25,000/



City Steel also sponsored Man of Match awards (Rs 5,000 in league and Rs 10,000 in final). Then there were Rs 25,000 each for:-



Player of Tournament: Abuzar (Fiaz HA, Sargodha)

Top Scorer: Abdul Rahman 5 goals (Dar HA, Lahore)

Best Goal Keeper: Rahman (Tahir Zaman HA, Gojra)



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports.



