By T. AVINESHWARAN





Different strokes: Madzli quit playing in 2014 to take up coaching.



PETALING JAYA: Ex-international hockey player Mohd Madzli Ikmar is well-equipped to excel in his role as new coach of TNB-Thunderbolts when the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) starts on Jan 14.





The years of working under veteran coach Nor Saiful Zaini when Madzli was part of Tenaga Nasional’s support staff and his time with the national team have made him a more mature person.



“Nor Saiful has always guided me since he took me under his wings at Tenaga. He just told me to implement my philosophy and never be afraid to play the game, ” said Madzli.



“The prospect of leading the next generation of national players is also an honour for me.”



As a player, Madzli Ikmar was known for his fine technique and high work rate when it came to defending.



Even when he retired at the age of 35 in 2014 to go into coaching, many felt the defender could still continue as he was so dedicated and could even put some youngsters to shame with his fitness.



Also known for his quick thinking on the field, Madzli now wants to get his points quickly and effectively to his charges as a coach.



“I’ve told the boys that they have to be more committed. Instead of seeing themselves as playing second fiddle to the seniors, they must believe that they can hold their own against the national players, ” said the 41-year-old.



“In any game, the desire to play must be there, and I want these boys to be ambitious. We have a young team, with players ranging from 16 to 21. Our most experienced player, Najib (Abu Hassan) is 26.



“It’s a young squad, so I expect more energy and passion. They also have to realise that they are the next generation of players. If they carry themselves well now, imagine what they can do in the future.”



Thunderbolts will have two national players, defenders Najib and Mohd Amirol Aideed Arshad, in the squad. There are also two national junior players, defender Mohd Fahmi Khalid and goalkeeper Mohd Hamiz Mohd Ahir.



The Star of Malaysia