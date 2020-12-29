Jawwad Qamar







Jeffrey Egbert Grosvenor’s funeral service will take place this morning (December 29) at 10 am (US Eastern Standard Time) at the Aikens Funeral Home in Tampa, Florida and live streamed on www.aikensfuneralhome.net.





Jeff passed away on Saturday, December 12, at a long-term acute care facility in Tampa, after a valiant battle for multiple ailments. He was born on November 18, 1945 in St. Anne, Trinidad & Tobago and moved to America in 1966.



Jeff leaves a legacy of service to the sport of field hockey as a player, coach, umpire, founder, administrator and an official at hockey tournaments in North America. This included being a Judge at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He was the President of the North East Field Hockey Association in New York during a time hockey saw a rise in popularity in the region.



Considered a father figure and a mentor by many emigrating from the Caribbean to the United States, Jeff, along with the late Michael Grannum, founded the Tri-State Falcons FHC in 1991 and later formed Malvern USA FHC, a women’s team.



Jeff was a constant and iconic presence as the Tournament Director at Big Apple Hockey Festival during the summer in New York and at the indoor version during winter in New York and later in Pennsylvania. After moving to Tampa with his job in IT for a major financial institute, Jeff founded the Tampa Bay Grasshoppers FHC and yet still found time for Big Apple Hockey events.



“Uncle Jeff, as most people called him, did his part by showing his support by giving of his time, energy, voicing his opinion and suggestions that helped to shape the Big Apple Hockey events and making them the success they are today,” said Nigel Traverso, Director, Big Apple Hockey. “He was a strong, soft spoken and calming presence in his role as Tournament Director of our Indoor and outdoor events. He will be missed by all who crossed his path in our Field Hockey community, here and abroad. May he Rest In Peace!”



Jeff is survived by; daughter Janae; sons Stefon, Jamal and Christopher; grandchildren Bria, Elijah, Adelina and Jamision; sister Junette, niece Cherrie and nephew Sean.



The family would like to express their thanks to everyone, near and far, for all of their prayers, emails, calls, text messages, during Jeff's challenging healthcare battle. They ask for everyone’s continued prayers during this difficult time and hope that friends and relatives would honour Jeff by joining the funeral service live stream (www.aikensfuneralhome.net) today at 10 am (US Eastern Standard Time).



