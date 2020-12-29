By Ijaz Chaudhry



Dar Hockey Academy is easily the best hockey nursery of Pakistan.





The Academy, established in 2006, began with just seven players. But it wasn’t long before it began recruiting talented boys from outside Lahore, who are also provided boarding, lodging and schooling.



Training at the Academy takes place at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore by a team of coaches, always led by a distinguished coach. Currently, the head coach is the World Cup winner Danish Kaleem. Competition is a vital part of the training. The academy’s trainees, especially those residing at its hostel, are all enrolled in the same school and play for their school team in inter-school tournaments. The Nobel Hockey Club Lahore, consisting entirely of the academy’s boys, figures in local and outstation tournaments, and has won a number of laurels. Its boys are then picked up by departmental, city and provincial sides for the national senior and age-group championships.



The Academy’s players have been regularly picked up by Pakistan’s age-group sides since 2009 and have been winning selection in the national (senior) sides since 2012.



For international exposure, the Academy has gone on six tours of leading European hockey nations, Holland, Belgium and Germany, besides visiting Asian hockey powers India and Malaysia.



In recognition of its immense services to Pakistan hockey in grooming the young talent, CEO of the Asian Hockey Federation, Mr Tayyab Ikram has announced that the Dar HA would be granted affiliation to the AHF.



The affiliation entails Dar Academy to various benefits. AHF would facilitate the academy in arranging its training tours to the member countries. The continental federation may also send qualified coaches/trainers to the academy for a certain period. Likewise, Dar Academy's coaches could attend the AHF's courses.



Tayyab Ikram also donated Rs 500,000/ to the Dar Academy from his own pocket, apart from two goalkeeper kits.



Dar Academy's President Olympic gold medallist Tauqeer Dar expressed his gratitude to Tayyab Ikram, "Recognition of academy's role by the CEO of the AHF is a great honor for the Dar Academy. The affiliation will go a long way towards further enhancing academy's efforts to nurture the young talent in Pakistan".



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



