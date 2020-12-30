



East Lansing, Mich. – Being a high-level college athlete comes with a busy life. Michigan State senior field hockey midfielder Cara Bonshak has a full calendar with classes, practices, workout and games.





Still, Bonshak found room in her packed schedule for something close to her heart, serving her community.



She has found ways to give back during the pandemic, looking for to help those in need. The entire field hockey team was involved, buying gifts, packing and writing notes for 60 Operation Christmas Child boxes for Athletes in Action.



"We packaged Christmas presents from kids across the world and will soon be helping SAAC (the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) organize Teams for Toys which is a similar initiative," Bonshak said.



Bonshak's desire to help the community is shared by the MSU field hockey program.



"I feel like every month our team is doing something to help the community," Head Coach Helen Knull said. "They have so many opportunities, and while this year is different, they are still doing things and often Cara is the one spearheading those endeavors."



It is common for students to get involved for a resume builder or to get ready for a career, but Bonshak does it simply because she enjoys it.



"It is just something I enjoy and I love helping others, I am the type that will put others before myself so any way I can help I will do so," she explained. "Being able to give back to the community is something that is a big deal for me. Growing up, my mom instilled in us to give back to our community and my entire family encouraged it."



Bonshak excels as a three-year starter and captain for her team. She was only one of four Spartans to start all 18 games and led the team with seven assists in the 2019 season.



In the classroom, Bonshak, a civil engineering major, was a 2019 Fall Academic All-Big Ten selection and a 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA National Academic Squad member. In addition, she is a member of SAAC, with a seat on the executive board. She is also a member of the Leadership team with the Diversity and Leadership Committee and is the team lead for Athletes for Hope, an organization that works with student-athletes to provide opportunities to help in the Lansing community.



She really is busy, with a life filled with things she loves.



"In high school, I was basically in every club imaginable and that inspired me to do a lot since each club did something different, whether it was a canned food drive or collecting mittens or stuff like that," Bonshak said. "That was what introduced me into community service, and I knew I wanted to continue that here at MSU."



Bonshak was recognized on her team when she was awarded the Janine Ackerman Award, which exemplifies the traits of leadership, team player and character.



Knull speaks highly of Bonshak's natural leadership since she was a freshman.



"She is mature, sees the bigger picture, is always caring and checks in on teams and coaches," Knull said. "She has grown in the role to become a selfless captain and is exceptional at that within our team and her involvement within other groups on campus."



Bonshak grew up in Whitehall, Pennsylvania and comes from a family of athletes who are just as active in the community as her.



"My siblings were part of SAAC in their collegiate programs and I knew I wanted to follow along in their footsteps there," Bonshak said. "I enjoy being able to step up and be a leader within the athletic department."



Knull credits the Bonshak family as a great example of what a well-rounded student-athlete is like.



"Cara has some awesome role models in her siblings who were also engineering majors and student-athletes in college and both of her parents taught her from a young age what the meaning of hard work is," Knull said. "She very rarely complains and she never says she has too much to do and can't help somebody."



While Bonshak's playing career may come to an end after graduation, she is still looking to stay involved in the field hockey community through volunteering in the future.



"Growing up we always helped with our youth field hockey programs and once I graduate, I kind of plan on going back to Pennsylvania," Bonshak said. "I could definitely see myself going back and being a volunteer for my high school or youth programs. I have some cousins in the programs and would love to give back to them once I get back home."



Knull believes student-athletes at Michigan State seek out opportunities to impact those around and get involved in the community.



"Cara has done a fantastic job of really putting student-athletes on the map as being involved in the community not because they have to but because they want to," she explained. "That is really special about Cara and about Michigan State."



Content Courtesy of Elena Shklyar, for MSU Athletic Communications



**Please note that all photos used in this story were taken during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.



USFHA media release