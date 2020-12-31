Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Lily Owsley signs for Dutch club post-Tokyo

Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020
Lilly Owsley won world rising star award in 2016 PIC: England Hockey

England and GB hockey star Lily Owsley will play for Dutch club hdm next season following the rejigged Tokyo Olympics.



Currently at Hampstead & Westminster, Owsley has become the first big name from the GB central programme to sign for a continental club.

Ivar Knötschke, hdm’s coach, said: “With the arrival of Lily, we can take the necessary steps even faster in the development and growth of our team and make a serious effort to compete with the top.”

It is often the case that Team GB Olympians sign for European clubs after the Olympic cycle.

And following the pandemic year, it is likely that several more British players will follow suit after missing out this season due to the rescheduled Olympics. Owsley was set to play for hdm this season.

Owsley, 26, will join the Hague-based club having also extended the contracts of Oranje hopefuls Tessa Clasener and Margot van Hecking Colenbrander.

