K. ARUMUGAM & ERROL D’CRUZ







Sports fans brought up with AIR’s running commentary in the 1970s, will recall the name “Michael Kindo” frequenting the air waves. That’s because, as right full-back in India’s hockey team, his solid and tenacious defence laid the platform for the midfield and attack to get going.





On Thursday, December 31, 2020, Kindo, 73, bid adieu to the world as it readied to usher in the New Year. Long bed-ridden, Kindo fought bravely and hard against ailments arising from age.





Arjuna Awardee & WC hero Michael Kindo



Kindo, who hailed from Jharkhand, passed away in Rourkela, Odisha, an area which loves hockey. As on the pitch, he battled courageously, not just against illness but also financial hardships right through his life. Kindo is survived by his wife and two daughters.



In his heyday, he represented Indian Navy in domestic competitions while breaking into the Indian team in 1971.



He was the bulwark for champions Services at the 1973 National Championship in Mumbai and carried his prowess to the India team at the World Cup in Amsterdam that very year with a typically composed, solid performance.



MP Ganesh who captained the team was crestfallen when he heard the news from this writer. “It’s a big loss for Indian sport and for me as well as he was a close friend.”





World Cup Gold winning team: Michael Kindo sitting at far right



“India has lost a great sportsperson and a wonderful human being,” he added.



Ganesh was Kindo’s Services teammate and remembered him to be an outstanding full-back. “His tackling, interception and covering of areas were superb,” the Bengaluru-based former Sports Authority of India (South) director said.



“I have no doubt that he was one of the best full-backs in the world. He was a little player (1.70m and 62kg) but was sturdy and was all over the field. A real quality player.” Off the pitch, Ganesh reminisced Kindo’s value to the team. “He was jolly and made us laugh with his little jokes and entertained us with songs he sung,” he said.



Satinderpal Walia, former Western Railway goalkeeper and India coach, was all praise for Kindo, a teammate for several years. “He was a neat tackler. He seldom made contact with the opponent’s stick or body,” Walia said of his former Railways colleague. “Kindo was a sturdy full-back. He was absolutely dependable which allowed me to move towards the top of the circle,” he added.



Kindo received the Arjuna Award in 1972 which acknowledged his value to India hockey, having helped his country to a bronze medal at the 1971 Barcelona World Cup as well as the 1972 Munich Olympics. He was also an integral part of India’s silver medal winning team at the 1973 Amsterdam World Cup.



Kindo’s moment of glory arrived at the 1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur where India won their only title. In both, the 1973 and 1975 World Cups, Kindo was a cog in two fateful substitutions.



Ganesh recalls: “We were 0-1 down against New Zealand against the run of play in the 1973 World Cup. Surjit Singh, our main penalty corner striker was off colour. With 10 minutes remaining, I substituted him with Baldev Singh but I retained Kindo. “When we forced our next penalty corner, Kindo dutifully came up to take the hit. I scolded him, ordering him to stay behind and let Baldev do the needful. He responded obediently, cooly and with his ever present smile.



“Baldev scored and we drew the match.”



In 1975, however, Balbir Singh Sr, manager of the team, replaced Kindo as India trailed Malaysia 1-2 with only minutes remaining. Surjit was again off target and Balbir brought in Aslam Sher Khan for probably the most famous substitution in hockey history. Aslam scored to take the match into extra-time during which Harcharan Singh scored the winner.



Balbir, however, was to explain that the substitution was a testimony to Kindo’s temperament. He knew Kindo would take it in his stride but was afraid Surjit would have been devastated had he been replaced.



Kindo, however, was kept on the bench for the final against Pakistan which India won 2-1 but it didn’t, in any way, affect his team spirit or morale.



A freak ankle injury denied him a place in the 1976 Montreal Olympics but Kindo quit the game after India’s dismal performance there that saw them crash to seventh place.



Recollects Dronacharya award winner Ajay Kumar Bansal, who has seen him closely:





Michael Kindo (c) and AK Bansal (r) Pic: AK Bansal



“We were together at the National Institute of Patiala doing Coaching Diploma. Later when I was posted in Odisha, I worked with him. Kindo was always a jovial, perfect gentleman. I still remember the diploma days when he used to visit my house in Ambala, giving him ride at the back carrier of my cycle! Very often he used to poke at me ” arre kaisa hockey coach hai yaar kabhi drink nahi karta (What a coach you are, a teetotaler….). Kindo used to sing funny songs always with his hockey stick as guitar”.



As Indian hockey took one body blow after another in the artificial turf area, the sport’s profile nose dived and stalwarts such as Kindo were forgotten and incognito to younger generations.



At the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi he was put through stringent security checks, albeit as any other, but lamented that he was unrecognizable by anybody in the crowd.



Any treatise on Indian hockey, however, will celebrate Kindo as a genuine team player who made solid defence an art form.



Stick2Hockey.com