

Nations Cup gives countries chance of Pro League promotion



A new global tournament, the FIH Nations Cup, will be held for the first time in 2022, heralding the start of promotion and relegation from the FIH Pro League.





The Nations Cup will comprise the eight nations in the rankings outside those who compete in the Pro League. As far as the home nations are concerned, only Great Britain will be involved in the competition.



The countries selected were based on the likely international rankings as of May 2021 and will feature the likes of Canada and Egypt in the men’s and women’s formats.



FIH chief Thierry Weil said: “The FIH Nations Cup is a welcome addition to our events’ portfolio. It will enable to apply the promotion-relegation principle to the FIH Hockey Pro League. Like for most other leagues, this will generate even more excitement to the competition.



“It will also give other nations who haven’t yet had the opportunity to join the Pro League to do so and this is only fair! And it will help grow hockey in further countries.”



The FIH has launched the bidding process for hosting the Nations Cup, with submissions set for March.



Men:

Canada (10*); Malaysia (11); France (12); Ireland (13); South Africa (14); Japan (15); Korea (16); Pakistan (17); Austria (20); Egypt (21)



Women:

Spain (7); Ireland (8); India (9); Korea (11); Japan (13); Canada (14); South Africa (16); Italy (17); Chile (18); Russia (19)



*current position in the FIH World Rankings

The Hockey Paper

