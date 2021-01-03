



Ten Club de Campo played have been named in the Spanish women’s squad to face Ireland in five test matches in January in Murcia.





They are part of a wider 34 player panel for the matches – which start on January 10 – as both countries start their run-in to the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.



From Campo, sisters Sara and Laura Barrios, Carmen Cano, Begoña Garcia (pictured), Maria López, Alicia Magaz, Candela Meijas Zanetti, Bea Pérez Maria Ruiz and Alejandra Torres-Quevedo are all included in Adrian Lock’s extensive RedSticks selection from the Campo side who currently top their domestic league.



For Ireland, coach Sean Dancer has named a 23-player squad for their Olympic run-in which includes two uncapped players – Railway Union’s Michelle Carey and Ards’ Zara Malseed.



The panel includes Shirley McCay from EHL-qualified Pegasus while there are 16 players from the squad of 18 that earned them their ticket to Tokyo back in November 2019.



Euro Hockey League media release