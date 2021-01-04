The Manpreet Singh-led side won’t be playing a competitive match until March. All focus will be on training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.



By Naveen Peter





Back from a break, Indian hockey team to up the ante at national camp



Having spent the festive season at home, the 33-member core probable group of the Indian hockey team will return to Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) South Centre in Bengaluru for the national camp which resumes on Tuesday.





The team, led by Manpreet Singh, took part in a four-month-long camp before returning home for the break. Back at the training base, chief coach Graham Reid will now push the boys in their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.



“I expect the players to return feeling fresh both mentally and physically after this three-week break,” chief coach Graham Reid said in a Hockey India release.



“In our previous national camp, we hit desirable numbers in various parameters including the Yo-Yo Test. Our aim will be to up the ante in the current camp and be prepared for the forthcoming competition.”



The core group will undergo a mandatory quarantine period before resuming training.



While the women’s team is set to begin its Olympic year with the tour of Argentina, the Indian hockey men’s team will have to wait till March for some competitive action.



India are scheduled to play the Asian Champions Trophy in Bangladesh before resuming their FIH Pro League commitments in April. India’s first set of away matches will be against the reigning Olympic champions, Argentina.



Indian hockey team core probable group



Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera.



Defenders: Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess.



Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.



Forwards: SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.



